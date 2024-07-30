TUC – Chancellor is right to honour pay review body recommendations

Responding to today’s (Monday) Treasury report on the state of the public finances, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“If we want to repair and rebuild our country – and secure higher growth – we need strong public services, investment in infrastructure and a plan to make work pay.

“That’s why the Chancellor is right to respond positively to the recommendations of the pay review bodies.

“Her approach stands in stark contrast to the previous government who played political games with the pay review bodies. Unions will now want to consult their members on today’s announcement.

“I hope this is the crucial first step in dealing with the recruitment and retention crisis blighting our schools and hospitals. And it will need to be accompanied by a long-term plan for the public sector workforce.

“The Tories’ toxic economic legacy – which has been laid bare for all to see – cannot be allowed to define our future. Working people have paid the price for far too long.

“We shouldn’t shy away from having a national conversation about how we fairly tax wealth. Policies like equalising Capital Gains Tax with the taxes paid on earnings will ensure those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share.”