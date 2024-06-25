TUC – child poverty in working households has increased by over 1,300 a week since 2010

Analysis shows number of kids growing up in poverty in working households increased by 44% (+900,000) between 2010 and 2023

TUC says a “toxic combination” of pay stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security have had a “devastating impact on family budgets”

Union body calls for urgent economic reset and for a government that “makes work pay”

Child poverty in working households has increased by over 1,300 a week, on average, since 2010 - according to new TUC analysis published today (Tuesday).

The analysis shows that the number of kids living in poverty with at least one parent in work increased by 900,000 (44%) between 2010 and 2023 – the equivalent to 1,350 a week.

The TUC says in 2023 there were 3 million kids in working households living below the breadline in the UK.

Children growing up in poverty in working households now account for:

69% of all children in poverty

24% of all children in working households

“Toxic combination”

The TUC says that a “toxic combination” of wage stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security have had a “devastating impact” on family budgets.

Real wages are still worth less today than in 2008 and the union body estimates that had they grown at their pre-crisis trend since the Tories took power the average worker would be over £14,000 a year better off.

And separate analysis from the TUC shows that the number of people in insecure work, low-paid work has increased by nearly 1 million during the Conservatives’ time in office to a record 4.1 million.

Economic reset

The TUC says Britain urgently needs an economic reset.

It highlighted the importance of Labour’s New Deal for Working People and Green Prosperity Plan in creating good jobs and helping make work pay.

And it called on political parties to make reducing child poverty a national priority.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“No child in Britain should be growing up below the breadline. “But under the Conservatives we have seen a huge in rise in working families being pushed into poverty. “A toxic combination of pay stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security have had a devastating impact on family budgets. “We urgently need an economic reset and a government that will make work pay. Reducing child poverty must be a priority in the years ahead.”

Editors note’s

Number of children in poverty in working households

2010 2023 Increase in child poverty in working households (numbers ) Increase in child poverty in working households (%) 2.1m 3.0m 913,000 44%



Data source- Households below average income https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/households-below-average-income-for-financial-years-ending-1995-to-2023

The calculation for 1350 weeks is based on the data which is from April 2010 to March 2023 – this works out at 13 years. We divide the 913,000 by 676 weeks.

