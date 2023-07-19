TUC – Cost of living crisis is “far from over”

Commenting on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation at 7.9% in June and RPI inflation at 10.7%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Although some prices are rising a little less rapidly, Britain’s cost of living crisis is far from over.

“After 13 years of falling living standards, household budgets remain under intolerable pressure.

“While the government watches from the side lines, low-income families are running out of food.

“Ministers must do more to protect those most in need. Working people desperately need a credible plan for boosting growth and creating decent, well-paid jobs across the country.

“The Tory government have yet to provide one.” ONS figures published last week revealed that over the last two weeks 1 in 20 families - and 1 in 4 single parent households – reported running out of food and being unable to afford more.