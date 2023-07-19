WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Cost of living crisis is “far from over”
Commenting on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation at 7.9% in June and RPI inflation at 10.7%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Although some prices are rising a little less rapidly, Britain’s cost of living crisis is far from over.
“After 13 years of falling living standards, household budgets remain under intolerable pressure.
“While the government watches from the side lines, low-income families are running out of food.
“Ministers must do more to protect those most in need. Working people desperately need a credible plan for boosting growth and creating decent, well-paid jobs across the country.
“The Tory government have yet to provide one.” ONS figures published last week revealed that over the last two weeks 1 in 20 families - and 1 in 4 single parent households – reported running out of food and being unable to afford more.
Editors note’s
- Congress 2023 will be held in the ACC Liverpool (Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool L3 4FP) from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September. Free media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials and completing an online form. Applications must be completed no later than 12noon on Tuesday 15 August. Any applications received after this date will be processed when possible and may be subject to delay. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
