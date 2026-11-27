Commenting on NEET figures decreasing to 959,000 in the third quarter of the year, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Now is the time for serious upfront investment in young people. The evidence is clear: high-quality employment support, more training opportunities and a strong, growing economy with decent job vacancies are all essential if we want to see NEET levels coming down.

“Milburn rightly made the case for a downpayment on our young people. A legal guarantee of a job, training place or apprenticeship could be a game changer for young people struggling to get a foothold in the labour market. Targeted support for employers to recruit and retain young people is also vital.

“Decent work is also key to fixing the NEET crisis. Secure, good quality jobs help young people stay in work and build lasting careers – but right now, too