WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – Decent work key to fixing NEET crisis
Commenting on NEET figures decreasing to 959,000 in the third quarter of the year, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Now is the time for serious upfront investment in young people. The evidence is clear: high-quality employment support, more training opportunities and a strong, growing economy with decent job vacancies are all essential if we want to see NEET levels coming down.
“Milburn rightly made the case for a downpayment on our young people. A legal guarantee of a job, training place or apprenticeship could be a game changer for young people struggling to get a foothold in the labour market. Targeted support for employers to recruit and retain young people is also vital.
“Decent work is also key to fixing the NEET crisis. Secure, good quality jobs help young people stay in work and build lasting careers – but right now, too
Editors Note’s
- TUC cost benefit analysis of jobs guarantee scheme: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/expanded-jobs-guarantee-could-bring-ps46bn-long-run-boost-public-finances-tuc-urges-ministers
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - NI businesses talk EU-UK deal with UK and Executive Ministers27/11/2026 17:10:00
CBI Northern Ireland has brought together local business leaders and ministers from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive for a roundtable in Belfast to explore how the new EU-UK ‘reset’ deal could reduce trade barriers and cut regulatory costs.
Audit Scotland - Plan needed to evaluate long term impact of child payment27/11/2026 10:10:00
The Scottish Child Payment (SCP) is helping reduce child poverty, but data gaps will make it harder to assess its impact and longer-term value for money.
The NHS Alliance - Major gap opening up between NHS expectations and resources to deliver27/11/2026 09:10:00
Sir Ciarán Devane comments on member survey findings showing hard fought NHS progress is in peril.
Consumer services hardest hit as sector conditions worsen - CBI Service Sector Survey26/11/2026 16:05:00
Services optimism declined further in the three months to November as firms continued to grapple with elevated costs and weak demand, according to the CBI’s quarterly Service Sector Survey.
TUC: Disabled people must be “at the heart” of PIP reforms26/11/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently responded to Timms’ review of PIP.
Retail sales rise for the first time in over two years in the run-up to the festive period - CBI Distributive Trades Survey24/11/2026 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes grew at a modest pace in the year to November, marking the first rise since September 2024. However, sales are expected to be broadly flat in December.
Take off “gloom-tinted glasses” to unlock new era of business confidence and investment – CBI Chief Executive23/11/2026 12:15:00
CBI announces new scheme to give mayoral authorities the commercial expertise they need to drive investment and bolster major projects.
Audit Scotland - Government reforms need transparent action plan23/11/2026 09:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to set out the detail - including timelines and expected impact - of its plans to reform Scotland’s public services.