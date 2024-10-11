WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Employment Rights Bill is a “positive and ambitious plan” to make work pay
Commenting on publication of the government’s Employment Rights Bill and wider plan to Make Work Pay, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Everyone deserves a decent, secure job they can build a life on.
“This positive and ambitious plan to make work pay will raise incomes and boost living standards across Britain.
“Today’s Bill is a crucial first step towards delivering better-quality employment in every part of the UK.
“Whether it's tackling the scourge of zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire, improving access to sick pay and parental leave or clamping down on exploitative bosses – this Bill signals Labour's commitment to upgrade rights and protections for millions.
“Crucially – the Employment Rights Bill will give workers a stronger voice at work by making it easier for them to benefit from union representation. And it will consign to history the Tories’ toxic anti-union laws that increased industrial tensions and worsened disputes.”
Commenting on the next stage of the Bill, Paul added:
“It is vital that we get on with making work pay for all and get the implementation right. The Tories’ race to the bottom on employment standards has been terrible for livelihoods and productivity.
“Improving the quality of work in this country has to be a national priority. Working people urgently need more security, predictability and control over their lives.
“And by establishing a level playing field on worker’s rights we can stop decent companies from being undercut by the cowboys.”
Editors note
- Employment Rights Bill: For more information about the Bill please visit: Employment Rights Bill – Parliamentary Bills – UK Parliament
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
