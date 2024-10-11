TUC – Employment Rights Bill is a “positive and ambitious plan” to make work pay

Commenting on publication of the government’s Employment Rights Bill and wider plan to Make Work Pay, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Everyone deserves a decent, secure job they can build a life on.

“This positive and ambitious plan to make work pay will raise incomes and boost living standards across Britain.

“Today’s Bill is a crucial first step towards delivering better-quality employment in every part of the UK.

“Whether it's tackling the scourge of zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire, improving access to sick pay and parental leave or clamping down on exploitative bosses – this Bill signals Labour's commitment to upgrade rights and protections for millions.

“Crucially – the Employment Rights Bill will give workers a stronger voice at work by making it easier for them to benefit from union representation. And it will consign to history the Tories’ toxic anti-union laws that increased industrial tensions and worsened disputes.”