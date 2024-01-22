TUC – government cannot stand by as thousands of steel jobs are axed

Commenting on TATA Steel’s announcement of job losses at Port Talbot, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“Steel unions have been pressing the government to develop a serious plan for UK steel for years.

“The Prime Minister can’t stand by and let thousands of jobs go to the wall. It is essential that the company and ministers step back from these devastating plans.

“Other countries are actively investing and future-proofing their industrial heartlands. We cannot afford to become an outlier.

“We urgently need a proper industrial strategy to prevent crises like these from happening again.”