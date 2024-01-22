WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – government cannot stand by as thousands of steel jobs are axed
Commenting on TATA Steel’s announcement of job losses at Port Talbot, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Steel unions have been pressing the government to develop a serious plan for UK steel for years.
“The Prime Minister can’t stand by and let thousands of jobs go to the wall. It is essential that the company and ministers step back from these devastating plans.
“Other countries are actively investing and future-proofing their industrial heartlands. We cannot afford to become an outlier.
“We urgently need a proper industrial strategy to prevent crises like these from happening again.”
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
