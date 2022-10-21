WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Labour can “deliver the change Britain desperately needs”
Responding to the speech from Keir Starmer to TUC Congress, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“Keir Starmer has shown today that Labour can deliver the change Britain desperately needs.
“After 12 years of Conservative misrule, Labour has a proper plan to create decent jobs, rebuild our public services and lift living standards.
“The choice for the British public is clear.
“The Tories are the P&O party. They are hellbent on attacking workers’ rights and the right to strike – and will do anything to distract from their failures.
“By contrast, Labour will improve pay and conditions and give working people dignity at work.”
On Labour’s plans for fair pay agreements, Frances added:
“Fair pay agreements would be a real game-changer and help end the scourge of poverty pay in sectors like social care.
“Enabling collective bargaining to cover every worker in whole industries of the economy will raise wages, improve conditions and stop people from being treated like disposable labour.”
