TUC – Labour can “deliver the change Britain desperately needs”

Responding to the speech from Keir Starmer to TUC Congress, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“Keir Starmer has shown today that Labour can deliver the change Britain desperately needs.

“After 12 years of Conservative misrule, Labour has a proper plan to create decent jobs, rebuild our public services and lift living standards.

“The choice for the British public is clear.

“The Tories are the P&O party. They are hellbent on attacking workers’ rights and the right to strike – and will do anything to distract from their failures.

“By contrast, Labour will improve pay and conditions and give working people dignity at work.”