Tuesday 14 May 2024 @ 16:05
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

TUC – long-term sickness becomes top reason for women being out of the labour market

New analysis shows number of women economically inactive as a result of ill-health has increased by more than 500,000 over last five years.

  • TUC says “overstretched” public services and cuts to preventative health services are delaying access to treatment 
  • Women’s physical and mental health also being impacted by low-paid, insecure work, says TUC 
  • Government should “stop punishing people who are too ill to work” and deal with underlying causes, says union body 

Long-term sickness has become the top reason for women being out of the labour market, according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday). 

The analysis of official statistics shows that the number of women who are now economically inactive due to long-term sickness has increased by 503,000 (+48%) over the last five years to 1.54 million – the highest number since records began. 

Economic inactivity due to long-term sickness has risen steeply for both men and women over the past five years. The rise has, however, been bigger for women than men across this period – with the number of men inactive due to long-term sickness rising by 37%. 

This means that women account for six-tenths (59%) of the rise in economic inactivity due to long-term sickness over the past five years.  

Huge rise in economic inactivity because of health conditions  

Further TUC analysis on changes in economic inactivity between the end of 2018 and end of 2023 looked at the main health conditions of those who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness. It found that:  

  • The number of women economically inactive due to musculoskeletal issues (arms, hands, legs, feet, back and neck problems) increased by 126,000 (+47%) 
  • The number of women economically inactive due to conditions like cancer increased by 19,000 (+15%) 
  • The number of women economically inactive due to depression and anxiety and mental illness increased by 69,000 (+27%) 
  • The largest increase was in the “other” category, which saw a rise of 161,000 (+138%) 

The TUC said the sharp rise in long-term sickness was due to a combination of factors. This includes long NHS waiting lists and cuts to preventative services. 

Rising waiting lists 

Despite some recent small falls, the NHS waiting list stands stubbornly high at 7.5 million.  

TUC analysis also shows a rise in the waiting lists for community health services. Between October 2022 (when the current data began) and March 2024, the waiting list rose by 135,000 (15%) and now stands at 1.05 million. Across this 15-month period, there has been: 

  • a 15% increase in adults waiting for musculoskeletal care 
  • a 25% increase in adults waiting for physiotherapy 

In addition, 2023 was the worst year on record for cancer wait times. 

Cuts to preventative health services 

The union body also highlighted the impact of cuts to local preventative services. 

Recent analysis by the Health Foundation shows that local authority public health funding per person remains 27% lower in real terms in 2024/25 than in 2015/16. 

This has resulted in key preventative health services being cut – particularly in more deprived areas - despite the growing evidence of the financial and social benefits of prevention.  

As well as this, health leaders have warned that rising demand for mental health services isn’t being met due to funding not keeping up with this demand, as well as staff shortages. 

Low-paid, insecure work  

Another key factor in the rise in long-term sickness among women is job quality, says the TUC. 

Half a million more women than men are paid below the real living wage. And TUC analysis published last month shows that BME women are twice as likely to be on zero-hours contracts than white men. 

Women are more likely to work in sectors including retail, hospitality and social care where insecure work and low pay are particularly prevalent.  

Welfare reforms  

Rishi Sunak announced last month that he was determined to crackdown on ill-health – but instead of improving access to treatment or boosting the quality of work he proposed sweeping reforms to benefits. 

The TUC says that this is the wrong approach. Instead of stigmatising people who have become too ill to work ministers should invest in improving public services and crack down on insecure work.  

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:   

“We need a proper plan for dealing with the sharp rise in long-term sickness – not cynical gimmicks. 

“Instead of stigmatising people who are too ill to work, the government should be laser-focused on improving access to treatment and preventing people from becoming too sick to work in the first place. 

“That means investing in local preventive services and bringing down our sky-high waiting lists.  

“It means dealing with the chronic staffing shortages across the NHS and social care that are delaying patients from being seen when they need to. 

“And it means improving the quality of work in this country – so that women are not disproportionately trapped in low-paid, insecure jobs.

“But instead the government is failing growing numbers of women who are unable to work because they can’t access the right treatment or support.” 

Editors Note’s

Increase in economic inactivity due to long-term sickness (men and women) 

  

Men 

Women 

All 

Dec-Feb 2019 

939183 

1039322 

1978505 

Dec-Feb 2024 

1286562 

1542204 

2828766 

Change 

347379 

502883 

850261 

% change 

37 

48 

43 


Increase in economic inactivity due to long-term sickness (women) by health problem 

Main health problem 

2018 

2023 

Change 

Change % 

arms, hands 

62074 

94482 

32409 

52 

legs or feet 

95245 

136219 

40975 

43 

back or neck 

112242 

164455 

52213 

47 

difficulty in seeing 

22014 

18254 

-3760 

-17 

difficulty in hearing 

a speech impediment 

severe disfigurements, skin conditions, allergies 

chest or breathing problems, asthma, bronchitis 

47707 

73844 

26137 

55 

heart, blood pressure or blood circulation problems 

34914 

45759 

10845 

31 

stomach, liver, kidney or digestive problems 

40860 

35673 

-5188 

-13 

diabetes 

17402 

28338 

10936 

63 

depression, bad nerves or anxiety 

150349 

183832 

33482 

22 

epilepsy 

22350 

27703 

5353 

24 

severe or specific learning difficulties 

38862 

23065 

-15797 

-41 

mental illness or suffer from phobias, panics 

107338 

142558 

35220 

33 

progressive illness not included elsewhere 

127596 

146655 

19059 

15 

other health problems or disabilities 

116104 

276713 

160610 

138 

autism 

33658 


Note on methodology: 

About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.

 

Original article link: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-long-term-sickness-becomes-top-reason-women-being-out-labour-market

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

CBI launches Tax & Green Investment Report

14/05/2024 12:15:00

New research from the CBI recommends that the UK utilise tax incentives to outsmart rather than outspend international competition in high-growth green sectors.

TUC accuses PM of “trying to rewrite history” on record in office

13/05/2024 16:05:00

Tories are “a danger” to living standards, workers’ rights and public services, says union body.

UK Space Agency: New Space for All projects to inspire young people

13/05/2024 14:05:00

The UK Space Agency will fund 15 projects across the UK designed to engage and inspire the next generation into STEM careers.

CBI responds to GDP figures

13/05/2024 13:15:00

CBI recently (10 May 2024) responded to GDP figures.

CBI interest rate response May 2024

10/05/2024 12:15:00

CBI interest rate response 09 May 2024.

LGA responds to simpler recycling collections announcement

10/05/2024 09:05:00

Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Government’s announcement on simpler recycling collections

UK Space Agency: Space sustainability conference kicks off with £1.8 million for tech innovation

09/05/2024 15:05:00

£1.8 million from the UK Space Agency will boost British organisations with promising technologies to support space capabilities.

CBI responds to Rachel Reeves speech on the economy

09/05/2024 12:15:00

CBI recently (07 May 2024) responded to Rachel Reeves speech on the economy.

CBI responds to new Scottish Government Cabinet

09/05/2024 10:25:00

Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director responds to new Scottish Government Cabinet

LGA statement on Best Value Guidance publication

09/05/2024 09:25:00

Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to a Written Ministerial Statement and the publication of the Statutory Best Value Guidance

HELPING LOCAL COMMUNITIES AND BUSINESSES TO PROSPER