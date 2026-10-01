TUC – pensions announcement will give care workers dignity in retirement

Responding to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement that there will be a new collective pension scheme for care workers, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“This bold and important measure will make sure our dedicated care workers can look forward to the secure retirement they deserve.

“Unions stand ready to work with government to deliver a high quality pension scheme fit for the social care sector.

“The next step is to make sure collective schemes become the norm for the many private sector workers now building up pensions in individual pots.

"Collective schemes deliver higher, more secure retirement incomes. The government's Pension Commission can play a vital role in enabling more workers to benefit from the improved living standards collective schemes provide."