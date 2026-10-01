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TUC – pensions announcement will give care workers dignity in retirement
Responding to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement that there will be a new collective pension scheme for care workers, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“This bold and important measure will make sure our dedicated care workers can look forward to the secure retirement they deserve.
“Unions stand ready to work with government to deliver a high quality pension scheme fit for the social care sector.
“The next step is to make sure collective schemes become the norm for the many private sector workers now building up pensions in individual pots.
"Collective schemes deliver higher, more secure retirement incomes. The government's Pension Commission can play a vital role in enabling more workers to benefit from the improved living standards collective schemes provide."
Notes to Editors:
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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