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TUC – PM is right: Fair Pay Agreement will be vital building block in delivering National Care Service
Responding to the Prime Minister's announcement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"This is an important step towards fixing our social care sector. The Prime Minister is right - the government’s progress in delivering the Fair Pay Agreement will be a vital building block in forming a National Care Service and bringing social care staff rightly in line with their NHS colleagues.
"Most families will need social care services at some point. But the system for funding care is not fit for purpose. It’s a postcode lottery which leaves too many without the quality care they need, and some saddled with enormous bills just to ensure their basic needs are met.
" At the same time care work has long been synonymous with low pay and insecure work, with care workers undervalued and underpaid for the vital work they do.
“That’s why the foundation to success of any reforms is improving pay and conditions for the workforce through the Fair Pay Agreement - and improving progression routes through training.
“In years ahead, continued and increased funding will be essential to ensure the urgent workforce challenges can be meaningfully addressed.”
On proposed reforms to settlement routes that would prevent most care workers from being able to build a life in the UK, Paul added:
“The Prime Minister is right to acknowledge the huge contribution care staff from overseas make.
“They work around the clock to provide care for our loved ones and keep the sector running. But proposed settlement reforms will push many into severe hardship, making life more expensive and unwelcoming for migrant care workers. Many may choose to leave or be unable to stay - creating significant staffing gaps and service pressures. These plans must be scrapped.
"Building a strong domestic workforce through fair pay and career progression is the right long-term goal, but this shouldn't be at the expense of overseas workers who keep our social care system afloat despite years of underinvestment."
Editors note
Media credentials for Congress 2026: This year's Congress will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 13 September to Wednesday 16 September.
Free media passes can be obtained by completing an online form. To request a link to the application form, please contact media@tuc.org.uk.
To avoid a late application fee, please make your application no later than Tuesday 11 August.
Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August.
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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