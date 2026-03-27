TUC – procurement announcement “important first step” in protecting British jobs and delivering wave of insourcing

Responding to the government’s announcement on procurement reform (Thursday), which aims to protect the UK’s economic security and by prioritising British supply chains in four critical sectors: steel, shipbuilding, AI and energy infrastructure, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Today’s announcement shows this government is serious about protecting British jobs.

“This will be welcome news for steel workers in Scunthorpe, welders on Teesside manufacturing offshore wind turbines, and shipyard workers on Tyneside. It is an important step towards making sure public money supports decent jobs and our public services.”

On the government’s new commitment to “end outsourcing by default”, Paul said:

“Outsourcing exploded under the Tory government, leaving workers poorer, our public services crumbling, while shareholders made mega profits.

“Today’s announcement that the government is committed to ending outsourcing by default is an important first step towards ending wastage of public money and rebuilding our public services.

“But the government must keep moving on its procurement and insourcing agenda. Ministers must bring our public services back in-house – public services should be run for public good, not for profit. And they must make sure all public contracts come with strings attached to ensure they are good union jobs and stop the race to the bottom among outsourcing companies.

“Bringing forward the Procurement Bill in the next parliamentary session will be a vital part of delivering the government’s ambitions for good work in every corner of the country.”