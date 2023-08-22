TUC – sharp rise in CEO pay shows Britain is a land of “grotesque extremes”

Median FTSE 100 CEO pay up by £500,000 last year – new analysis reveals

Union body repeats call for workers to be put on company boards

Commenting on analysis published by the High Pay Centre today (Tuesday), which shows that median FTSE 100 CEO pay grew £500,000 last year, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“While millions of families have seen their budgets shredded by the cost of living crisis, City directors have enjoyed bumper pay rises.

“This is why workers must be given seats on company boards to inject some much-needed common sense and restraint.

“We need an economy that delivers better living standards for all - not just those at the top.

“But under the Tories Britain has become a land of grotesque extremes. As households across the country have struggled to put food on the table, sales of Porsches have hit record levels.”