WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – Soaring CEO pay shows “obscene levels of pay inequality” in Tory Britain
As FTSE bosses enjoy bumper pay rises, UK workers are on course for two decades of lost wages – union body says
Commenting on today’s (Thursday) publication of High Pay Centre analysis, which shows that this year FTSE100 CEOs will have already earned the annual average wage by today, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The Conservatives are presiding over – and enabling - obscene levels of pay inequality.
“While working people have been forced to suffer the longest wage squeeze in modern history, City bosses have been allowed to pocket bumper rises and bankers have been given unlimited bonuses.
“It doesn’t have to be this way. We need an economy that rewards work – not just wealth.
“That means putting workers on company boards to inject some much-needed common sense into boardrooms. It means taxing wealth fairly. And it means a government that is willing to work with unions and employers to drive up living standards for all.
“Under the Tories it is one rule for the super-wealthy and one rule for everybody else.”
FTSE CEO pay increased by £500,000 (16%) last year.
According to the latest OBR forecasts – published after the Autumn Statement - real wages won’t even recover to their 2008 value until 2028.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Professor Adrian Michael Cruise awarded OBE for services to space04/01/2024 11:05:00
A UK scientist who established the Gravitational Wave Research Group at the University of Birmingham has been recognised in the New Year Honours for services to space, alongside leading figures from UK astronomy.
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's new International Recognition Procedure (IRP) goes live from 1 January 202402/01/2024 11:10:00
In partnership with other global regulators, IRP is expected to further help bring life-saving new medicines to UK patients.
TUC - Energy price cap rise will “hammer households even harder” in 202402/01/2024 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on yesterday’s energy price cap announcement
NHS Confederation - Longest strike in NHS history leaves local services ‘skating on the thinnest of ice’, warn NHS leaders01/01/2024 13:10:00
Ahead of the longest period of strike action in the service, NHS leaders are warning that patient safety will again be put at serious risk.
TUC warns of “debt timebomb” with households facing a £1,400 rise in credit card and loan debt in 202401/01/2024 12:05:00
This year will see 11% real-terms rise in unsecured debt with household debt hitting record levels in 2026
NHS Confederation responds to winter and strike pressures in December but fears remain high for January29/12/2023 13:20:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS winter sitrep
Unicef - Number of children killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, reaches unprecedented levels29/12/2023 12:10:00
This year has been the deadliest year on record for children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with conflict-related violence reaching unprecedented levels.
NHS Confederation responds to statistics showing impact of latest junior doctor strikes28/12/2023 12:20:00
NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor responds to statistics showing the impact of the latest round of industrial action by junior doctors
WWF - Government’s Own Environment Watchdog Failing To Investigate Crimes Against Our Rivers22/12/2023 13:15:00
In November 2022 WWF UK and ClientEarth launched a legal complaint to the Office for Environmental Protection against the Environment Agency for its failure to monitor and enforce environmental protections on nitrogen pollution.