WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – The Conservatives crashed the economy – now they are making working people “take the hit”
The Tories have marched us into a recession, putting jobs at risk and hitting workers’ wages
- Public sector key workers face years of “pay misery” as departmental budgets are “brutally squeezed”
- The government cares more about City bankers than nurses, says TUC
- Ministers will do the “bare minimum” on benefits and low pay
Commenting on today’s (Thursday) Autumn Budget, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“The Conservatives crashed the economy – now they are making working people take the hit.
“This is a recession made in 10 Downing Street, which will put jobs at risk and hit workers’ wages.
“We are all paying the price for the last decade of Tory governments, which decimated growth and living standards. Today’s statement shows it will be two decades until real wages recover.
“Millions of key workers across the public sector – who got us through the pandemic – face years of pay misery as departmental budgets are brutally squeezed.
“The chancellor talked about everyone making sacrifices, but the super-rich have once again been let off the hook – token tweaks to tax will do little to dent their bank balances.
“This is a government more interested in rewarding wealth than work. This is a government choosing to hold down the wages of nurses and teachers while it allows bankers unlimited bonuses.
“This winter, workers will be taking action to defend their jobs and pay. They need a government that is on their side – not one determined to hold down their pay at any cost.”
On the government’s cuts to public services, Frances added:
“Public services face a crisis of soaring inflation meaning real spending cuts now. There is no more fat to trim.
“The Tories seem hellbent on breaking Britain. Our public services needed a real plan to get Britain back on its feet – the chancellor failed to deliver that today.”
On the rise in the minimum wage and benefits, Frances added:
“Ministers have announced the bare minimum on the national minimum wage and universal credit.
“With bills and living costs soaring, we need to ensure that everyone has enough to get by.
“That means raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible. And it means a significant boost to universal credit and child benefits”
“The basic amount of universal credit will be worth £43 a month less than in 2010.”
Huge public service cuts
Recent TUC and NEF analysis showed that an additional £43bn a year (2022/23 prices) would be needed by 2024/25 just to “stand still” and ensure real spending on public services stays at the level set out in the October 2021 spending review.
Today’s autumn statement fails to deliver that funding and means that real-terms spending cuts are being inflicted on our public services now.
TUC analysis also showed that many frontline staff will see the value of their pay packets shrink again if the government imposes a 2% pay settlement for 2023/24:
-
Hospital porters’ real pay will be down by £1,000.
-
Maternity care assistants’ real pay will be down by £1,200.
-
Nurses’ real pay will be down by £1,500.
-
Paramedics’ and midwives’ real pay will be down by nearly £1,900.
The TUC says that key workers in the NHS have already endured a “brutal decade” of pay cuts and pay freezes.
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Upskilling the existing workforce must be central to Government’s growth plans, says the CIPD in response to Chancellor’s Autumn Statement17/11/2022 15:15:00
CIPD warns the Government’s growth ambitions won't be realised unless improving workforce skills and training is placed at the heart of its three growth priorities
CBI responds to latest inflation figures16/11/2022 14:25:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist responds to the latest inflation figures
LGA responds to ADASS Autumn Survey 202216/11/2022 13:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the ADASS Autumn Survey 2022, which shows almost all directors of adult social services in England say there is neither enough funding nor enough care workers to meet the support needs of older and disabled people this winter
Chancellor must act to protect local services from threat of spiralling costs - LGA16/11/2022 12:25:00
Many local services face severe cutbacks due to spiralling costs caused by inflation and demand pressures, the Local Government Association (LGA) is warning today ahead of the Autumn Statement.
CIPD - Latest ONS statistics point to the inability of earnings to keep up with prices and a worrying rise in long term sickness16/11/2022 11:25:00
'The UK may already be in recession, but it will be some time before the labour market statistics reflect this reality', says the CIPD
Boosting workforce health can help the UK achieve economic growth ambitions, says CBI15/11/2022 16:05:00
A new index which benchmarks businesses’ health provision is launched today by the CBI to help tackle the record long-term sickness absence levels restricting the UK’s productivity and undermining economic growth ambitions.
TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising in Autumn Statement15/11/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Chancellor's growth plan must show political sacrifice to prevent business hibernation - CBI chief14/11/2022 16:05:00
On the week of the Autumn Statement, the CBI Director-General, Tony Danker, says that business agrees that the Chancellor will have to make tough fiscal choices on spending and tax to achieve market stability and control inflation.
UK Space Agency: Government ministers visit spaceport ahead of first UK launch14/11/2022 12:15:00
Government ministers recently (8th November 2022) visited Spaceport Cornwall ahead of the first satellite launch from UK soil later this month.