TUC – the government must stop “scapegoating workers” for stubborn inflation

Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling by 1.7% on the year, with public sector pay falling even faster at 3.1%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The government must stop scapegoating workers for its failures. Wages are not driving inflation – they are not even keeping up with it.

“In the public sector and lower-paid private sector industries, pay is even further behind.

“The Bank of England’s own data shows that nominal pay gains are being driven by the very highest earners.

“Working families have suffered 15 years of falling living standards. Ministers shouldn’t be forcing households to become even poorer.

“We need a credible economic plan for boosting growth, jobs and pay.

“Setting the UK on course for another damaging recession would be reckless.”