WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – “The Tories have broken Britain – the PM doesn’t have a plan for fixing it”
- TUC slams Conservatives’ decision to axe northern leg of HS2 as a “huge act of levelling down”
Commenting on the prime minister’s speech to Conservative Party Conference, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The Tories have broken Britain. Yesterday the Prime Minister confirmed what everybody already knew – he has neither a plan or vision for fixing it.
“Whether it’s failing to deliver HS2, presiding over the longest pay squeeze in modern history or record hospital waiting lists – the Conservatives’ record in government has been dire.
“We urgently need political change. The country cannot afford the Tories for one day longer. It’s time for a general election.”
Commenting on the decision today (Wednesday) to axe the northern leg of HS2, Paul said:
“This a huge act of levelling down – however Rishi Sunak tries to spin it.
“The northern leg of HS2 would have created thousands of good jobs and boosted growth across the North and the Midlands.
“But these economic benefits have been squandered by the Conservatives’ gross incompetence. This failure is on them and them alone.
“The public will be rightly sceptical about more promises on transport investment for the north and the Midlands. Who can trust the Tories to deliver on anything?”
Notes to editors:
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - Over a quarter of women say menopause has had a negative impact on their career progression, new CIPD research finds05/10/2023 09:25:00
Over a quarter of women (27%) aged 40-60 in the UK, who are currently in employment and have experienced menopause symptoms - an estimated 1.2 million* - say that menopause has had a negative impact on their career progression, according to new research from the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development.
LGA responds to £1bn towns funding04/10/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to the Government’s announcement of 55 towns to benefit from a £1.1 billion levelling up investment, to be spent on local priorities including reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour, improving transport and growing the local economy
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference03/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference.
CBI responds to launch of Internal Market Scheme02/10/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (30 September 2023) responded to launch of Internal Market Scheme.
Unions call on ministers to convene “emergency summit” to resolve issues around HS202/10/2023 11:05:00
Unions have called on ministers to convene an “emergency summit” to resolve issues around the future of HS2.
UNICEF - Dr Congo: Children killed, injured, abducted, and face sexual violence in conflict at record levels for third consecutive year29/09/2023 14:25:00
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is on track to have record levels of verified grave violations against children for a third consecutive year in 2023.
LGA - Get ready for ban on single use plastics29/09/2023 11:25:00
Businesses need to ensure they are prepared for the ban on certain single use plastic items coming into effect this weekend, the Local Government Association says today.
CBI - Private sector activity unlikely to see growth through year's end - CBI Growth Indicator29/09/2023 10:25:00
Private sector activity fell slightly in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This month’s contraction matched the pace of decline seen last month and extended the mild downturn seen over the last year.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/09/2023 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics