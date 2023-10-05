TUC – “The Tories have broken Britain – the PM doesn’t have a plan for fixing it”

TUC slams Conservatives’ decision to axe northern leg of HS2 as a “huge act of levelling down”

Commenting on the prime minister’s speech to Conservative Party Conference, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The Tories have broken Britain. Yesterday the Prime Minister confirmed what everybody already knew – he has neither a plan or vision for fixing it.

“Whether it’s failing to deliver HS2, presiding over the longest pay squeeze in modern history or record hospital waiting lists – the Conservatives’ record in government has been dire.

“We urgently need political change. The country cannot afford the Tories for one day longer. It’s time for a general election.”

Commenting on the decision today (Wednesday) to axe the northern leg of HS2, Paul said:

“This a huge act of levelling down – however Rishi Sunak tries to spin it.

“The northern leg of HS2 would have created thousands of good jobs and boosted growth across the North and the Midlands.

“But these economic benefits have been squandered by the Conservatives’ gross incompetence. This failure is on them and them alone.

“The public will be rightly sceptical about more promises on transport investment for the north and the Midlands. Who can trust the Tories to deliver on anything?”