TUC – TikTok “must come clean” as MPs probe mass AI-driven job cuts

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee now investigating with series of questions in open letter

Unions and online safety campaigners sounded the alarm earlier this month amid fears up to 30 million UK TikTok users are at growing risk from harmful online content such as deep fakes, toxicity and abuse with fewer safety-critical roles in content moderation

Unions and online safety campaigners sounded the alarm earlier this month amid fears up to 30 million UK TikTok users are at growing risk from harmful online content such as deep fakes, toxicity and abuse with fewer safety-critical roles in content moderation

Unions and online safety campaigners sounded the alarm earlier this month amid fears up to 30 million UK TikTok users are at growing risk from harmful online content such as deep fakes, toxicity and abuse with fewer safety-critical roles in content moderation

Unions and online safety campaigners sounded the alarm earlier this month amid fears up to 30 million UK TikTok users are at growing risk from harmful online content such as deep fakes, toxicity and abuse with fewer safety-critical roles in content moderation

TikTok “must answer” questions from MPs over plans to replace more than 400 UK jobs with AI-driven content moderation and low-paid workers abroad

TikTok “must answer” questions from MPs over plans to replace more than 400 UK jobs with AI-driven content moderation and low-paid workers abroad

Earlier this month unions and some of the UK’s highest profile online safety campaigners sounded the alarm over a proposed wave of over 400 job cuts from TikTok’s London-based Trust and Safety Team - responsible for protecting users and communities from harmful online content.

In an open letter to MPs sent on 13 October, the TUC warned that up to 30 million TikTok users (including an estimated 1 million children under the age of 13) are at risk without safety-critical staff working in content moderation.

Today Chi Onwurah MP, Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, has written to TikTok with a string of questions about the proposed redundancies – including asking whether the company has carried out a risk assessment of the proposed job losses on the safety of its UK userbase.

TikTok has until 10 November to respond. The TUC says it will be holding TikTok's feet to the fire for full transparency, and applauds the Select Committee's “swift” action.

The TUC says replacing UK jobs with AI and offshoring to countries where workers have less rights is “reprehensible”.

The union body points out that there is “no business case” for the redundancies, with TikTok’s revenues booming.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “It is time for TikTok to come clean. Time and time again they have been asked about the impact of these cuts on the safety of millions of Brits, and time and time again they have failed to provide a good enough answer.

“The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has acted swiftly with its probe, now TikTok must explain how they are going to keep users safe if these cuts to safety-critical jobs go ahead."

Editors note

The TUC’s open letter to MPs, published on 13/10/25 reads: