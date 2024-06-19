TUC – UK families have suffered a “decade’s worth of inflation rises” in just three years

Unsecured household debt on course to hit “record levels” this year

Commenting on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation at 2%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Over the last three years UK families have suffered the highest prices rises in the G7 – with inflation going up more over that period than it usually does over an entire decade.

“Ministers can try to rewrite history all they like. But the Conservatives have presided over the worst period for living standards in modern times.

“Food and energy bills have surged. Rents and mortgages have skyrocketed. And real wages are still worth less than in 2008.

“Working people have paid the price for this government’s failure with household debt also increasing at record levels.

“We can’t go on like this. We need a government that will make work pay.”

TUC analysis published this morning (Wednesday) shows that unsecured household debt will rise by a “record” £1,660 this year as families continue to struggle with cost of living.