WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – UK has highest inflation in G7
-
Union body warns country is teetering on the brink of recession
Commenting on the inflation figures showing the September CPI unchanged at 6.7 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Bills and prices are still going up - just a bit more slowly than they were a year ago.
“While other countries have acted decisively to reduce cost of living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.
“Let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. The UK is teetering on the brink of recession, with employment falling as companies scramble to cut costs.
“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”
TUC analysis shows the UK has the highest rate of inflation in the G7
Notes to editors:
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to RAC annual motoring report20/10/2023 16:25:00
The LGA responds to the RAC’s annual Report on Motoring.
LGA - Funding gap growing as councils “firmly in eye of inflationary storm”20/10/2023 15:30:00
Councils in England face a funding gap of £4 billion over the next two years the Local Government Association reveals today.
NHS Confederation - Flexibility and funding must be central to new GP and PCN contract20/10/2023 14:30:00
With a new contract for General Practice and Primary Care being negotiated, health leaders outline with they think must be included in it
The UK Space Agency is Unlocking Space for Business20/10/2023 13:15:00
The UK Space Agency has launched a new programme to help businesses unlock the benefits of satellite data and services.
LGA on National Child Measurement Programme statistics20/10/2023 10:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on new figures from the National Child Measurement Programme which shows a small drop in the rate of childhood obesity
NHS Confederation - Difficult decisions for NHS leaders in coming months20/10/2023 09:05:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
TUC General Council statement on Gaza and Israel19/10/2023 14:05:00
The TUC is deeply concerned by the escalating violence and unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel.
CBI responds to latest inflation figures19/10/2023 11:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
CIPD - Pay packets are getting heavier but there is some ground to make up before they weigh what they did in early 2021, warns the CIPD19/10/2023 10:25:00
Jon Boys, Senior Labour Market Economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responded to ONS labour market recent figures
LGA: Free up routes to help people re-join the jobs market18/10/2023 16:25:00
Nearly nine million people who are economically inactive risk being left out of the labour market for even longer due to a complex patchwork of disconnected national schemes and services which fail to directly address their needs, councils warn.