TUC – UK has highest inflation in G7

Union body warns country is teetering on the brink of recession

Commenting on the inflation figures showing the September CPI unchanged at 6.7 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“Bills and prices are still going up - just a bit more slowly than they were a year ago.

“While other countries have acted decisively to reduce cost of living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.

“Let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. The UK is teetering on the brink of recession, with employment falling as companies scramble to cut costs.

“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”