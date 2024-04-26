WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – UN report paints a “damning picture” of life for disabled people
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to this week’s UNCRPD report, which finds the current government has “failed to take all appropriate measures to address grave and systematic violations of the human rights" of disabled people
“Being disabled should not mean you are consigned to a poor standard of living.
“But this report from the UN paints a damning picture of life in the UK for disabled people after 14 years of Tory rule. Ministers must act on this report and eliminate the root causes of inequality.
“It is not right that millions of disabled workers are stuck in low-paid jobs and in-work poverty. And many do not get the accessibility and flexibility they need at work.
“That’s why we’re backing Labour’s New Deal for Working People, which would introduce disability pay gap reporting, introduce a day one right to flexible working, and ban zero-hours contracts, which disproportionately impact disabled workers.”
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
