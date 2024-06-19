WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC – Unsecured household debt to rise by “record” £1,660 this year as families continue to struggle with cost of living
Real-terms cash rise is the biggest since records began
-
Findings undermine government claims that “the plan is working”, says TUC
Unsecured household debt is set to rise by over £1,600 this year as families continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, according to new TUC analysis published today (Wednesday).
The analysis shows that unsecured debt (loans, credit cards, purchase hire agreements) is on course to increase by 9.4% (£1,660) in real terms, on average, per household this year.
The TUC says that this is the largest annual rise - in cash terms - since records began in 1987.
The union body says the findings “make a mockery” of government claims that “their plan is working”.
The TUC’s analysis excludes student loans.
Families under pressure
Separate TUC polling – carried out by YouGov – shows that millions are continuing to struggle with the cost of living:
-
4 in 10 (42%) say they’ve cut back on essentials like food and utility spending this year. And this number rises to nearly 1 in 2 (47%) for women.
-
6 in 10 (60%) say they have cut back on non-essential spending like dining out and entertainment since the beginning of the year.
-
Around a fifth (19%) of respondents say they have fallen behind on household bills this year – a number that rises to over 1 in 4 (28%) for people aged 18-24.
-
Over quarter (27%) say have they taken out debt (loans, credit) to cover unexpected bills since the start of the year. This number shoots up to over a third (37%) for adults aged 25-49 – when lots of families raise children.
Families left exposed
The TUC says working people have been left brutally exposed to rising costs after years of pay stagnation.
UK workers are on course for nearly two decades of lost living standards with real wages not forecast to recover to their 2008 level until 2026.
The TUC estimates that the average worker would now be £14,700 better off if their pay had kept up with pre-crisis real wage growth trends since 2008.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“These findings show out of touch this Conservative government is with people’s struggles.
“While the Tories boast about their plan working, households across Britain are being pushed further into debt.
“No one should have to rely on credit cards and loans to make ends meet. But after 14 years of flatlining wages – and the worst cost of living crisis in generations - many families are at breaking point.
“The Tories economic record speaks for itself. Pay packets are still worth less today than in 2008 with working people on course to end this parliament poorer than at the start.”
Editors note
Debt methodology: Unsecured debt is any debt that isn’t backed by property. This includes credit cards, loans and purchase hire agreements and excludes mortgages. For the purpose of this analysis we have also excluded student loans.
Unsecured debt data for all outturn years (1987 to 2023) is taken from the National Accounts published by the ONS. The data is in calendar years. Unsecured debt is calculated by subtracting secured liabilities (ONS code: NNRP) from total loans (ONS code: NNRE) and then removing student loans (CT9E). This is then adjusted for inflation using CPI, and is in 2024 prices. Figures for 2024 are forecast based on the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) growth forecasts for total financial liabilities, student loans and secure liabilities, taken from the March 2024 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. We also use the OBR forecast for inflation in 2024.
The TUC has used the OBR forecasts for growth in total financial liabilities (NNPP) to project growth in total loans (NNRE) in 2024. The OBR does not forecast the latter, but loans make up the vast majority of household liabilities (over 90%) and the two therefore tend to grow at very similar rates.
Household numbers are taken from the ONS Families and Households data, which covers 1996 to 2023. Figures for pre-1996 and post-2023 numbers are projected using the nearest five-year trends.
Wage analysis methodology: Figures on where wages would be if they had grown at the pre-2008 rate are based on TUC analysis of the latest ONS regular average weekly earnings data, published in June 2024 and covering April 2024. Wages are adjusted for inflation using CPI and April 2024 prices.
About the poll: The poll was carried out by YouGov between the 13th and 14th of May 2024. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,137. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th - 5th April 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to inflation figures for May 202419/06/2024 14:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist responds to inflation figures for May 2024
New date for LGA Annual Conference 202419/06/2024 12:25:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) will hold its Annual Conference and Exhibition at the Harrogate Convention Centre between October 22-24, 2024.
TUC – UK families have suffered a “decade’s worth of inflation rises” in just three years19/06/2024 10:25:00
Union body says inflation has risen by 20.8% since 2021 – an increase that would usually take 10 years
WWF - Poll : Strong public support to help farmers adapt to changing climate17/06/2024 10:05:00
As Scotland’s agriculture sector gears up for the annual Royal Highland Show next week, new polling shows that the majority of people in Scotland are fully behind farmers being better supported to produce our food and protect nature.
Patients Association - Patient Partnership Index recognises our work17/06/2024 09:05:00
The Patients Association has been awarded a Silver Standard in the 2024 Patient Partnership Index for our work on NHS diagnostic services. The project was funded and supported by Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland.
LGA - Chief Executive development programme launched14/06/2024 16:20:00
Chief executives from councils across the country are set to benefit from a first-of-its-kind development programme, designed specifically to meet their needs and future challenges.
TUC – number of people in insecure work reaches record 4.1 million14/06/2024 15:15:00
1 in 8 workers now in employment that offers little or no security, says union body
Number of children with special needs reaches record levels highlighting urgency of SEND reform – LGA13/06/2024 16:05:00
The number of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receiving support from councils has reached a record high, new figures published today reveal.
CBI responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto13/06/2024 15:10:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto
Ibec - CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy conference to discuss new opportunities to maximise economic benefits from cross-border cooperation13/06/2024 14:05:00
Business leaders and stakeholders from across the island will gather in Dundalk today for the annual Ibec-CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy Conference to consider shared policy concerns including energy, infrastructure, investment and the All-Island labour market.