TUC: 1 in 5 workers’ right to strike at risk because of the government’s anti-strikes bill

The TUC has today (Tuesday) warned that the right to strike of a massive 1 in 5 workers in Britain is at risk because of the Conservative government’s Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.

NEW ANALYSIS: Around 5.5 million workers across the Britain have their right to strike threatened by the Strikes Bill

New analysis published by the union body shows that 5.5 million workers in England, Scotland and Wales could be affected by the legislation. Workers in Northern Ireland aren’t subject to the Bill.

Those 5.5 million workers have their right to strike threatened because – if passed unamended – the Bill will mean that when workers lawfully vote to strike in health, education, fire, transport, border security and nuclear decommissioning, they could be forced to attend work – and sacked if they don’t comply.

The legislation continues to make it way through parliament, and is due for third reading in the House of Lords today.

The Bill recently suffered heavy defeats in the Lords, as all the opposition amendments laid were voted through, including an amendment to stop frontline workers getting sacked for exercising their right to strike.

