WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - 1.6 million more people are in poverty in working households since 2010
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the publication today (Thursday) of the latest official figures on UK poverty, which show that the number of people living below the poverty line in working households is 1.6 million higher than in 2010
“Hard work should pay for everyone. But millions of working families in this country are struggling to cover even the basics.
“In-work poverty has rocketed over the last 14 years.
“The Tories have presided over epidemic levels of insecure work, brutal cuts to social security and years of feeble wage growth.
“Working people deserve far better.”
Editors note
Data in HBAI on in-work poverty: The 1.6 million headline figure is for the relative low income measure of poverty, after housing costs. The new poverty data is available via the Department for Work and Pensions at: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/households-below-average-income-for-financial-years-ending-1995-to-2023/households-below-average-income-an-analysis-of-the-uk-income-distribution-fye-1995-to-fye-2023
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision21/03/2024 15:05:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
NHS Confederation responds to Health Foundation analysis of NHS budget20/03/2024 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor warns that 2024/25 is going to be an incredibly tough year for the NHS and patients.
LGA responds to Tobacco and Vapes Bill publication20/03/2024 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the publication of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill
LGA - Financial support and certainty needed for social care - LGA on PAC report20/03/2024 13:25:00
Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to a Public Account Committee report on reforming adult social care,
NHS Confederation - Rise in BME and disabled leaders encouraging but challenges remain20/03/2024 12:25:00
Joan Saddler says it is crucial BME and disabled leaders are supported to carry out their roles.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government's update on Rebalancing Care and Support20/03/2024 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the deputy minister's statement on the Rebalancing Care and Support programme.
Ministers have “done nothing” to stop another P&O Ferries, unions warn on 2 year anniversary of mass sacking18/03/2024 16:05:00
TUC, Nautilus and RMT join forces to call for a mandatory seafarers’ charter and boost to workers’ rights.
CBI Wales responds to Welsh Labour leadership election result18/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI Wales recently (16 March 2024) responded to Welsh Labour leadership election result.
LGA responds to Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty18/03/2024 11:05:00
The LGA responds to a Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty.