TUC - 1.6 million more people are in poverty in working households since 2010

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the publication today (Thursday) of the latest official figures on UK poverty, which show that the number of people living below the poverty line in working households is 1.6 million higher than in 2010

“Hard work should pay for everyone. But millions of working families in this country are struggling to cover even the basics.

“In-work poverty has rocketed over the last 14 years.

“The Tories have presided over epidemic levels of insecure work, brutal cuts to social security and years of feeble wage growth.

“Working people deserve far better.”

Editors note

Data in HBAI on in-work poverty: The 1.6 million headline figure is for the relative low income measure of poverty, after housing costs. The new poverty data is available via the Department for Work and Pensions at: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/households-below-average-income-for-financial-years-ending-1995-to-2023/households-below-average-income-an-analysis-of-the-uk-income-distribution-fye-1995-to-fye-2023