WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: 7 in 10 disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour
New TUC analysis reveals disabled workers are much more likely to be low paid than non-disabled workers
- Disabled women and disabled workers in the North of England and Wales are more likely to earn less
- Union body says government must ‘’stamp out’’ insecure work and calls for minimum wage to increase to £15 per hour
Around seven in 10 (69%) disabled employees earn less than £15 an hour, according to new analysis of official statistics published by the TUC today (Tuesday).
The analysis – published ahead of the TUC’s disabled workers conference which starts in Bournemouth today – finds that disabled people are much more likely to be paid less than £15 per hour than non-disabled peers.
Half of non-disabled employees (50%) earn less than £15 per hour, compared to seven in 10 (69%) disabled employees.
Regional and gender analysis
The new TUC analysis shows that in some parts of the country, higher numbers of disabled employees earn less than £15 an hour.
In the North East and Wales (92% and 94%), more than nine in 10 disabled employees earn less than £15 an hour, compared to around three in five (60% and 58% respectively) non-disabled workers.
And the situation is even worse for disabled women employees. Seven in 10 disabled women (70%) earn less than £15 an hour, compared to just four in 10 (44%) non-disabled men.
Government action needed
To address the inequality faced by disabled workers, the TUC is calling on ministers to bring in a legal requirement for employers to regularly report on how much they pay disabled workers compared to non-disabled workers.
And the union body wants to see fines for employers that do not deliver disabled workers’ legal right to reasonable adjustments.
The TUC says ministers must also raise the national minimum wage to £15 per hour as soon as possible, and stamp out insecure work for disabled workers by banning zero hours contracts and putting an end to fire and rehire.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Disabled workers are struggling to make ends meet in this cost-of-living crisis, with rocketing bills and soaring inflation.
“Every worker deserves a decent job on decent pay. Being disabled should not mean you’re paid any less or are stuck on worse terms and conditions.
“The government has done very little so far to support disabled workers. It’s time for ministers to increase the minimum wage to £15 per hour as soon as possible and put an end to insecure work by banning zero hours contracts.
“And they must also introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting to shine a light on inequality at work. Without this, millions of disabled people face a future of lower pay and in-work poverty.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – the government must stop “scapegoating workers” for stubborn inflation11/07/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling by 1.7% on the year, with public sector pay falling even faster at 3.1%.
CBI responds to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech11/07/2023 15:05:00
CBI recently (09 July 2023) responded to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech.
TUC: UK workers will miss out on £3,600 in pay this year as a result of wages not keeping pace with the OECD11/07/2023 10:10:10
UK workers will miss out on £3,600 this year in pay as result of their wages not keeping pace with the OECD average, according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).
TUC statement on international arrest warrants for Hong Kong trade unionists in exile10/07/2023 12:15:00
The TUC expresses its deep concern at the actions of the Hong Kong police in issuing a warrant for, and offering a reward for information leading to, the arrest of Christopher Siu-Tat Mung after he addressed a conference of one of our sister centres in France, the CFDT.
NHS Confederation - Share your views on the 'Combatting racial discrimination against ethnic minority nurses, midwives and nursing associates resource'10/07/2023 09:05:00
Help us to understand how the resource is being used and identify where improvements can be made.
Conservative ministers must now end their “shameful” attempts to disrupt the Covid inquiry, says TUC07/07/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the judgment from the judicial review sought by the government to prevent the disclosure of evidence requested by the Covid-19 inquiry
NHS Confederation - We need a national conversation on the future of the NHS07/07/2023 09:25:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the health minister's NHS 75 speech.
Nine in 10 councils concerned about nursery capacity ahead of 30 hours free childcare extension – new LGA research05/07/2023 16:25:00
Nearly nine in 10 councils fear that nursery closures this year will undermine capacity ahead of the rollout of the Government’s extension of the 30 hours free childcare scheme, new research by the Local Government Association reveals today.
NHS Confederation - HSC75: Health Leaders in Northern Ireland issue statement calling for urgent political leadership and public support05/07/2023 15:25:00
Health Leaders in Northern Ireland call for urgent political leadership and support from every section of society on the 75th anniversary of the NHS