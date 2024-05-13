WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC accuses PM of “trying to rewrite history” on record in office
Tories are “a danger” to living standards, workers’ rights and public services, says union body
Rishi Sunak is refusing to protect workers from threat of AI, TUC warns
Responding to Rishi Sunak’s speech today (Monday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Working families cannot afford another term of Conservative rule.
“The last 14 years have shown what a danger the Tories are to living standards, public services and workers’ rights in this country.
“Real wages are still worth less than in 2008, insecure work is at epidemic levels and our schools and hospitals are at breaking point.
“And for all Rishi Sunak’s warnings about future threats – he’s still refusing to bring forward legislation to protect workers from discrimination and exploitation due to misuse of AI.
“While the likes of the US and EU are putting legal guardrails in place to make sure AI can be used safely in the workplace our government has done nothing.
“No amount of spin or rewriting history can hide the Conservative’s abysmal record in office. Britain desperately needs political change and renewal.”
TUC AI project
The TUC published last month a “ready-to-go” legal blueprint for regulating AI in the workplace.
The union body says employment law is failing to keep pace with the rapid speed of technological change – leaving many workers vulnerable to exploitation and discrimination.
The AI (Regulation and Employment Rights) Bill has been developed in partnership with the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge and the AI Law Consultancy at Cloisters Barristers’ Chambers.
Editors Note
- TUC AI project: For more information about the TUC’s AI project please visit: https://www.tuc.org.uk/research-analysis/reports/ai-bill-project
