TUC accuses PM of “trying to rewrite history” on record in office

Tories are “a danger” to living standards, workers’ rights and public services, says union body

Rishi Sunak is refusing to protect workers from threat of AI, TUC warns

Responding to Rishi Sunak’s speech today (Monday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Working families cannot afford another term of Conservative rule.

“The last 14 years have shown what a danger the Tories are to living standards, public services and workers’ rights in this country.

“Real wages are still worth less than in 2008, insecure work is at epidemic levels and our schools and hospitals are at breaking point.

“And for all Rishi Sunak’s warnings about future threats – he’s still refusing to bring forward legislation to protect workers from discrimination and exploitation due to misuse of AI.

“While the likes of the US and EU are putting legal guardrails in place to make sure AI can be used safely in the workplace our government has done nothing.

“No amount of spin or rewriting history can hide the Conservative’s abysmal record in office. Britain desperately needs political change and renewal.”