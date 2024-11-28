WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC and unions to support Workplace Day of Action for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
The TUC and unions are today (Thursday) uniting to support a workplace day of action to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
This initiative is a response to the urgent appeal from Palestinian workers for global solidarity.
Trade union members are being encouraged to coordinate with their unions to determine the most suitable actions for their workplaces.
Suggested actions include:
-
Taking photos with #workplaces4palestine messages and sharing personal statements of solidarity on social media.
-
Emailing MPs to support the trade union movement’s calls on the UK government.
-
Organising workplace discussions or virtual lunch-and-learn sessions about Palestine.
-
Wearing red, green, black, or a Palestinian keffiyeh to show solidarity, with photos shared on social media.
Calls for Justice and Human Rights
Echoing concerns from the UN and other international bodies, the TUC is worried by the risk of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East and it calls for de-escalation.
The TUC supports genuine efforts towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution that promotes equality, democracy, and respect for human and labour rights.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Today is about showing solidarity in the workplace with the horrendous situation in Gaza.
“Thousands of Palestinians - mainly women and children - have been killed by Israeli military operations and many more are injured. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to the humanitarian crisis and respect for international law.
“The TUC has set out our views clearly on Israel and Palestine, including at our Congress this year. The TUC unequivocally condemns the attacks by Hamas on October 7th and we call for the release of all hostages unharmed, and for the release of all Palestinian political prisoners.
“We reiterate our call fora two-state solution based on a safe and secure Israel and a safe and secure Palestine.”
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
