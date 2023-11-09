WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC announces special Congress to fight Conservative attack on the right to strike
“Once in a generation” special Congress to take place on Saturday 9 December at Congress House
The TUC recently (Tuesday) announced it will hold a special Congress to discuss the next stage of campaigning against the Conservatives’ anti-strike laws.
The event will take place at Congress House on Saturday 9 December 2023, from 10am-1pm.
The TUC says more details on the special Congress will follow in the coming weeks, including on media accreditation.
It is rare for the TUC to seek to convene the whole trade union movement at a special Congress outside of the TUC’s usual flagship annual event in September.
A special Congress last took place over 40 years ago in 1982, to fight Margaret Thatcher’s anti-union legislation.
The TUC points to exceptional circumstances given the “unprecedented attack on the right to strike”.
New regulations
The announcement comes after the government laid regulations for minimum service levels in rail, the ambulance service and border security.
Ministers have said these new rules will be rushed into force by the end of the year. Ministers are also consulting on rules affecting workers in hospital settings, schools, universities and fire services.
This is despite warnings from unions and employer groups that the plans are unworkable.
The laws will mean that when workers lawfully vote to strike, they could be forced to attend work – and sacked if they don’t comply.
TUC research found a massive 1 in 5 workers in Britain – or 5.5 million workers – are at risk of losing their right to strike as a result of the Strikes (Minimum service levels) Act.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“After 13 long years of Conservative government, nothing works in this country anymore.
“But instead of getting on with fixing the mess they have created, the Conservatives are hellbent on making things worse.
“These new laws represent an unprecedented attack on the right to strike. They are unworkable, undemocratic and almost certainly in breach of international law.
“This is the last thing our crumbling public services or our dedicated frontline workers need – these draconian laws will poison industrial relations and drag out disputes.
“The UK already has some of the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe. Now the Tories want to make it even harder for people to win fair pay and conditions.
“That’s why we are calling this once in a generation special Congress.
“Unions will keep fighting this spiteful legislation. We won’t stop until it is repealed.”
Editors note’s
- Special Congress: The TUC press office will send an op note with further details, including on media accreditation, in the coming weeks.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to King's Speech09/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (07 November 2023) responded to King's Speech.
NHS Confederation responds to the new letter from NHS England on addressing the financial challenges created by industrial action08/11/2023 16:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the new letter from NHS England on addressing the financial challenges created by industrial action.
NHS Confederation responds to the King's Fund report08/11/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the King's Fund report.
King's Speech: LGA statement on Tobacco and Vapes Bill08/11/2023 13:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill announced in the King's Speech
NHS Confederation responds to the King's Speech08/11/2023 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor reacts to the government's priorities for health as laid out in the King's Speech
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates08/11/2023 11:05:00
CBI Scotland join other groups in call for freeze on business rates.
UK Space Agency: New funding to fuel space sustainability08/11/2023 10:25:00
The UK Space Agency is funding research into refuelling an upcoming mission to remove space junk, which could help prolong the life of satellites and prevent adding more debris to the space environment.
TUC slams government for “unworkable” and “irrational” anti-strike laws08/11/2023 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Monday) slammed the government for trying to railroad through “unworkable” and “irrational” anti-strike laws.
TUC – British Steel “must halt” plans for mass job losses at Scunthorpe plant07/11/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on reports that British Steel plans to shut down its blast furnaces in its Scunthorpe plant with the loss of thousands of jobs.