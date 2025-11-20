WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - Apprenticeship reforms “desperately needed” after failed Tory era
TUC says apprenticeship reforms are “desperately needed” – adding that the government has started to ”turn the page” on the failed Tory era with its youth guarantee initiative.
- New TUC analysis shows apprenticeship start and achievement rates fell to record lows under the Conservatives
- Achievement rates fell by 44% for under 19s and 31% for 19-24 year olds from 2017/18 to 2023/24
The TUC has today (Thursday) said that apprenticeship reforms are ”desperately needed” as it publishes new analysis revealing how the Tories failed young people over access to apprenticeships.
Start and achievement/completion rates for apprenticeships fell drastically for young people during successive Conservative governments.
New TUC analysis of Department for Education data between 2017-’18 and 2023-’24 shows that:
- Start rates fell by 26% for under 19s, and by 15% for 19–24-year-olds.
- Achievement rates fell by 44% for under 19s, and by 31% for 19-24-year-olds.
Failed opportunities
The TUC says this is part of a wider trend of failed opportunities for young people that characterised 14 years of Tory rule. Rising numbers [NS1] [PR2] of NEET young people today starkly show the human and economic cost of years of Tory underinvestment.
Separate TUC analysis of destination data for 16–18-year-olds who left education in 2022-23 also shows that even for those who managed to start a post-education route, outcomes have fallen to unacceptable lows. Analysis found that a year later:
- Of those who had entered work, education or training, 14.8% did not complete or continue it – up from 12.9% in 2017-18.
- For SEN young people the drop-out rate was 25.9%.
- For young people on free school meals the rate was even higher – 26.8%
The TUC says the Apprenticeship Levy, intended to boost numbers, failed to deliver, leading to an overall decline in apprenticeship starts and achievements.
Earlier this year the TUC’s An Ambitious Plan for Young People report revealed over half (54 per cent) of levy-paying employers have admitted to rebranding existing in-house training as apprenticeships.
The UK apprenticeship system continues to face significant challenges in uptake, quality, and accessibility—particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Previous surveys mentioned in the report indicate that 44 per cent of leavers cite insufficient training time and 43 per cent cite poor training quality as reasons for leaving early.
Among Level 2 apprentices who dropped out, nearly 40 per cent mentioned financial problems as contributing factors.
The recruitment and retention crisis within Further Education also jeopardises apprenticeship delivery.
Separate polling conducted last month found half (52 per cent) of young people do not feel there is enough support to access good-quality apprenticeships that allow young people to learn and earn at the same time. This rises to 59 per cent for those from a working-class background, 62 per cent for disabled young people, and 65 per cent for those who are NEET.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Companies House: Notice served on bogus directors as Companies House changes come into force20/11/2025 14:05:00
Identity verification for directors and PSCs brings a fairer and safer business environment closer.
TUC - Government must tackle affordability crisis20/11/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the latest inflation figures showing a fall in October CPI to 3.6 per cent.
LGA response - England's First Men's Health Strategy19/11/2025 13:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing committee responds to the announcement of a new national Men’s Health Strategy
NHS Confederation responds to Public Accounts Committee report on reducing NHS waiting times for elective care19/11/2025 11:25:00
Health leaders have been working hard to reform outpatient services and are continuing to ramp up their efforts to reduce waiting lists.
UK Space Agency: New satellite to monitor sea-level rise from space18/11/2025 12:15:00
Preparations are underway in California for the launch of the Sentinel-6B satellite, which will monitor global sea levels from space, with a UK propulsion system on board.
Unicef - Majority Of Uk Public Worry About Impact Of Climate Change On Children18/11/2025 09:10:00
A new YouGov survey commissioned by The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) reveals that most adults across the UK are deeply concerned about the impact of climate change on children, both at home and around the world.
TUC - Unaccountable OBR risks being a “strait-jacket on growth”, warns TUC - as it calls for “modernisation” of body17/11/2025 10:20:00
The TUC has yesterday (Sunday) raised concerns about the “unaccountable OBR” – as the union body warned their discredited assumptions risk being a “strait-jacket on growth” and urged modernisation of the watchdog.
Further strikes could result in NHS cutting staff or services, health leaders warn14/11/2025 14:25:00
The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers are urging the BMA to call off the walk outs due to the excessive disruption they will cause.
NHS Confederation - Launch of Pathways to Progress: BME Leadership in the NHS survey14/11/2025 12:05:00
NHS staff from BME backgrounds are encouraged to make their voice heard in this new survey on leadership diversity, career development and racism.