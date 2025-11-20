TUC - Apprenticeship reforms “desperately needed” after failed Tory era

TUC says apprenticeship reforms are “desperately needed” – adding that the government has started to ”turn the page” on the failed Tory era with its youth guarantee initiative.

New TUC analysis shows apprenticeship start and achievement rates fell to record lows under the Conservatives

Achievement rates fell by 44% for under 19s and 31% for 19-24 year olds from 2017/18 to 2023/24

The TUC has today (Thursday) said that apprenticeship reforms are ”desperately needed” as it publishes new analysis revealing how the Tories failed young people over access to apprenticeships.

Start and achievement/completion rates for apprenticeships fell drastically for young people during successive Conservative governments.

New TUC analysis of Department for Education data between 2017-’18 and 2023-’24 shows that:

Start rates fell by 26% for under 19s, and by 15% for 19–24-year-olds.

Achievement rates fell by 44% for under 19s, and by 31% for 19-24-year-olds.

Failed opportunities

The TUC says this is part of a wider trend of failed opportunities for young people that characterised 14 years of Tory rule. Rising numbers [NS1] [PR2] of NEET young people today starkly show the human and economic cost of years of Tory underinvestment.

Separate TUC analysis of destination data for 16–18-year-olds who left education in 2022-23 also shows that even for those who managed to start a post-education route, outcomes have fallen to unacceptable lows. Analysis found that a year later:

Of those who had entered work, education or training, 14.8% did not complete or continue it – up from 12.9% in 2017-18.

For SEN young people the drop-out rate was 25.9%.

For young people on free school meals the rate was even higher – 26.8%

The TUC says the Apprenticeship Levy, intended to boost numbers, failed to deliver, leading to an overall decline in apprenticeship starts and achievements.

Earlier this year the TUC’s An Ambitious Plan for Young People report revealed over half (54 per cent) of levy-paying employers have admitted to rebranding existing in-house training as apprenticeships.

The UK apprenticeship system continues to face significant challenges in uptake, quality, and accessibility—particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Previous surveys mentioned in the report indicate that 44 per cent of leavers cite insufficient training time and 43 per cent cite poor training quality as reasons for leaving early.

Among Level 2 apprentices who dropped out, nearly 40 per cent mentioned financial problems as contributing factors.

The recruitment and retention crisis within Further Education also jeopardises apprenticeship delivery.

Separate polling conducted last month found half (52 per cent) of young people do not feel there is enough support to access good-quality apprenticeships that allow young people to learn and earn at the same time. This rises to 59 per cent for those from a working-class background, 62 per cent for disabled young people, and 65 per cent for those who are NEET.

