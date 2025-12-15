WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Bank of England should cut interest rates next week
Commenting on ONS figures showing GDP falling by 0.1% in the three months to October 2025, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Bringing our economy back on track after 14 years of Tory chaos was never going to be straightforward. A volatile international context is not making this job any easier.
“After years of falling living standards, consumer spending is still very weak.
“The Government acted to boost household incomes at the Budget – it raised minimum wage, benefitting millions across the country, cut child poverty and funded energy payments to support living standards.
“The Bank of England should now recognise the impact that the living standards crisis has had on families’ and businesses’ finances and spending - and must deliver further cuts in interest rates next week”
Notes to Editors:
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business groups provide update on Employment Rights Bill15/12/2025 16:05:00
Business organisations are clear that there remain concerns about many of the powers contained in the Employment Rights Bill.
Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes GMS contract agreement15/12/2025 11:15:00
NHS leaders welcome General Medical Services Contract Reform for 2025-26, with measures key to supporting the shift to providing care closer to home.
TUC: Bank of England should cut interest rates15/12/2025 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on ONS figures showing GDP falling by 0.1% in the three months to October 2025
Underlying weaknesses holding UK economy back – CBI Economic Forecast15/12/2025 09:15:00
The latest CBI Economic Forecast finds businesses swimming against the powerful tides of weak demand, elevated labour and energy costs, and ongoing domestic and global uncertainty.
NHS Confederation - New project to explore the role of AI in mental health services12/12/2025 12:33:00
Our new series of work in partnership with Limbic to demystify the use of AI in mental health services.
CBI and Armstrong Watson join forces to champion Cumbria’s economy at 2026 business dinner12/12/2025 12:15:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is delighted to announce the return of the CBI Cumbria Business Dinner, taking place on Thursday 30 April 2026 at the outstanding Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa on Lake Windermere in a new strategic partnership with Armstrong Watson.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders deeply concerned by ongoing flu surge12/12/2025 11:05:00
If next week’s resident doctor strikes go ahead, it will cause huge disruption for patients and staff.
Ofsted/CQC report on support for children with SEND not in school – LGA comment12/12/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a report from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission looking at how children with SEND who are not in school full-time are supported
NHS Confederation responds to publication of latest NHS league tables12/12/2025 09:05:00
It is essential the metrics which underpin league tables are carefully chosen to provide a rounded and accurate picture of performance.