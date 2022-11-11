WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC boss calls on West Midlands Mayor to step into Metro tram dispute
The TUC have today called on West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, to use his convening power to help find a resolution to the West Midlands Metro dispute.
In his letter, Lee Barron, Regional Secretary of the TUC in the Midlands, states that the workers on the Metro are on strike for a ‘fair and just pay award’ and that ‘none of the workers have taken the decision to strike lightly’ with all the workers remaining ‘committed to finding a resolution to the dispute.’
In recognising that the Metro is an arm’s length company, Lee Barron nevertheless is clear that the ‘ability for the WMCA, and you as Mayor, to help in finding that resolution, is there for everybody to see.’
The dispute at the Metro involves over 170 Unite members who are campaigning for a fair pay settlement. Presently the tram drivers/customer representatives are currently paid just £21,939, which is among the lowest pay rates in the UK for this kind of role.
Lee Barron has also offered the assistance of the TUC in helping to find a resolution.
- Full text of the letter to Andy Street, WMCA Mayor:
Dear Andy,
Today I had the opportunity to visit workers at Wednesbury West Midlands Metro who are on strike in a campaign for a fair and just pay award. None of the workers have taken the decision to strike lightly and all of them remain committed to finding a resolution to the dispute before it continues and potentially escalates.
I recognise that the company running the West Midlands Metro is an arm’s length company, but the ability for the WMCA, and you as Mayor, to help in finding that resolution, is there for everybody to see.
All disputes need to be resolved, they do not disappear as indeed this one will not which is why I urge you to get involved in an attempt to find an acceptable resolution. I am more than happy to offer any assistance from the TUC and I know that ACAS are already involved.
The Metro in the West Midlands is at the heart of public transport and a jewel in the crown, the workforce are a credit to the service and should be recognised as such which is why I am calling for your involvement to resolve the issues.
I look forward to hearing from you
Lee Barron
TUC Midlands Regional Secretary
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the Midlands exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together more than 1 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
