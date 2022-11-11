TUC boss calls on West Midlands Mayor to step into Metro tram dispute

The TUC have today called on West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, to use his convening power to help find a resolution to the West Midlands Metro dispute.

In his letter, Lee Barron, Regional Secretary of the TUC in the Midlands, states that the workers on the Metro are on strike for a ‘fair and just pay award’ and that ‘none of the workers have taken the decision to strike lightly’ with all the workers remaining ‘committed to finding a resolution to the dispute.’

In recognising that the Metro is an arm’s length company, Lee Barron nevertheless is clear that the ‘ability for the WMCA, and you as Mayor, to help in finding that resolution, is there for everybody to see.’

The dispute at the Metro involves over 170 Unite members who are campaigning for a fair pay settlement. Presently the tram drivers/customer representatives are currently paid just £21,939, which is among the lowest pay rates in the UK for this kind of role.

Lee Barron has also offered the assistance of the TUC in helping to find a resolution.