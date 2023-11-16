WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: “Britain cannot afford the Tories”
- “An arbitrary inflation target is no cause for self-congratulation" - TUC
Commenting on the inflation figures showing CPI inflation at 4.6%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“The UK has the highest inflation in the G7. Bills and prices are sky high and still going up.
“While other countries have done more to reduce cost of living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.
“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear.
“An arbitrary inflation target is no cause for self-congratulation. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”
Editors note’s
- Inflation figures are available at https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/consumerpriceinflationukoctober2023
- RPI inflation is at 6.1%
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
