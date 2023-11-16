TUC: “Britain cannot afford the Tories”

Commenting on the inflation figures showing CPI inflation at 4.6%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The UK has the highest inflation in the G7. Bills and prices are sky high and still going up.

“While other countries have done more to reduce cost of living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.

“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear.

“An arbitrary inflation target is no cause for self-congratulation. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”