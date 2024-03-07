TUC - BUDGET: TUC slams “deeply cynical” pre-e

WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
BUDGET: TUC slams "deeply cynical" pre-election "gimmicks"
- Cutting public services alongside tax cuts is “a political con trick – giving with one hand while taking with another” says union body
Commenting on yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget and OBR report, which shows:
- Average GDP growth has been just 1.5% since 2010 – the worst for any government since the Great Depression.
- The UK’s pay crisis continues with this year’s real pay still below the 2008 level.
- The Conservatives have been the worst government for living standards since records began.
- Household unsecured debt is expected to rise by £1,600 per household this year.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“This is a deeply cynical Budget. The Chancellor knows he won’t have to live with the consequences of the savage spending cuts he’s already imposed across large parts of our public services.
“At a time when our schools, hospitals and councils are on their knees, we needed a serious plan to rebuild Britain. All we got was wishful thinking on productivity and pre-election gimmicks.
“This was the last roll of the dice from a desperate government that has presided over 14 years of economic failure on growth and living standards.
“The Tories’ record speaks for itself.
“The worst real wage squeeze in modern history. The worst growth since the Great Depression. Crumbling classrooms and record NHS waiting lists.
“The country deserves so much better.”
On the cut to NI Paul said:
“After 14 years of Conservative misrule millions are worse off.
“We all want to ease the financial pressure on families. But this is a political con-trick – giving with one hand while taking with another.
“No one wants tax cuts at the expense of their local services. We need a proper long-term plan to raise wages for everyone and to restore public services.”
On the Chancellor’s action to make non-domiciled residents pay their fair share of tax, Paul said:
“The Chancellor’s action on non-doms is too little too late. People will never forget that when our schools and hospitals were starved of funds, the Tories put the very wealthiest first.
“His failure to act sooner on non-doms cost the exchequer billions in lost revenue.”
Public spending: Yesterday’s OBR forecast says that spending on public services will see “no real growth in departmental spending per person over the next five years” with a real cut in many departments’ budgets of 2.3 per cent a year from 2025-26
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
