TUC calls for “economy that rewards work not just wealth”
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on The Sunday Times rich list published today (Friday)
“We need an economy that rewards work not just wealth.
“But as millions of families struggle to cover even the basics, the super-rich are amassing even greater fortunes.
“The Conservatives have turned Britain into a land of grotesque extremes and rampant wealth inequality.
“UK workers are in the worst cost of living crisis in generations with real wages still worth less than in 2008.
“Meanwhile those at the top continue to coin it in.
“This inequality is bad for living standards, bad for the economy and is holding the country back.”
