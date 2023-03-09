TUC calls for funded high-quality childcare for all parents

“Childcare is a lifeline for working parents. It’s how we keep women in work and close the gender pay gap.

“But working families are spending more and more of their pay packets on childcare bills, and a lack of government investment is putting huge stress on nurseries and our already overstretched, underpaid and undervalued childcare workers.

“We desperately need funded high-quality childcare for all parents – and a long overdue pay rise for childcare workers.”