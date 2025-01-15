WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC calls for interest rate cut after ECB warns of risks to growth from keeping rates high
-
Union body urges Bank of England to act after inflation falls and ECB chief economist warned of the risk to economies of keeping interest rates high for too long
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on CPI falling to 2.5 per cent from 2.6 per cent (along with falls in core and services CPI measures)
“Inflation has shown further falls and is not only down on the month, it also remains below where the Bank of England thought it would be a year ago.
“The Government has made the right call on big economic decisions – boosting public investment and prioritising working people’s incomes – but the Bank of England must keep playing its part too.
“The ECB’s chief economist recently warned of the dangers of keeping interest rates high for too long.
“It’s time for the Bank of England to act with another interest rate cut at the start of February.
“This matters for hard-pressed working people and for businesses – more money in people’s pockets means more money spent on our ailing high streets and lower interest rates would make it easier for firms to invest.
“After over a decade of economic failure from previous Conservative governments, restoring decent growth rates will be no small task – but it must remain a national priority. We cannot continue with the same broken status quo.”
Editors note
-Q4 CPI is 2.5 per cent, when a year ago in the November 2023 Monetary Policy Report the Bank of England expected 3.4 per cent.
-RPI fell to 3.5 per cent in December from 3.6 per cent in November.
-Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) rose by 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to December 2024, down from 3.5 per cent in November; the CPI services annual rate fell from 5.0 per cent to 4.4 per cent.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to new report suggesting too many families struggle to access desperately-needed special educational needs support15/01/2025 14:25:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes report findings and calls for steps to ensure early support and joined-up care is provided
CIPD joins the WEC in urging UK Government to include statutory miscarriage bereavement leave in new employment laws15/01/2025 13:25:00
The CIPD supports the Women and Equalities Select Committee calls for statutory miscarriage bereavement leave
CBI responds to latest inflation data for December 202415/01/2025 12:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data for December 2024
‘Vital government sets out SEND reform plan’ – LGA response to PAC report15/01/2025 11:25:00
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to a report by the Public Accounts Committee on support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities
NHS Confederation - Near record flu levels piles more pressure on NHS services13/01/2025 10:05:00
Flu combined with other winter viruses and staff sickness is making a challenging winter even more difficult.
WWF reaction to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs speech at Oxford Farming Conference13/01/2025 09:05:00
Sofia Parente, head of policy (production) WWF reacted to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs speech at Oxford Farming Conference
Flexible working can support employees during cold snap, says the CIPD10/01/2025 10:15:00
The CIPD urges employers to offer flexible working options during periods of cold weather and travel disruption
Audit Scotland - £1 million fraud at Aberdeen City Council sends a warning across local government10/01/2025 09:15:00
All Scottish councils must learn from the weaknesses that allowed an Aberdeen City Council employee’s £1.1 million fraud go undetected over 17 years.
Financial services optimism falls as Autumn Budget measures loom over investment plans09/01/2025 11:05:00
Optimism in the FS sector fell at the quickest pace since September 2022, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. That is despite business volumes growing at a faster pace in the quarter to December.