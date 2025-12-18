WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC calls for “sequence of rate cuts” in coming months to ease pressure on households and firms
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the latest inflation figures showing a larger than expected fall of 0.4 points in CPI from 3.6 in October to 3.2 per cent in November
"Inflation may be falling, but many working people are still struggling to afford the basics.
“The government acted to protect living standards and push back against inflation in last month’s Budget, but more must be done.
“The economy is fragile and high interest rates are draining confidence from households and firms. It’s vital that we now boost demand.
“The Bank of England has been too cautious this year, and inflation is already lower than they expected only last month. So an interest rate cut this week must be the start of a sequence of reductions over the months ahead. It’s long overdue and it’s the shot in the arm that the economy needs.
“Lower rates will give firms the confidence to invest and help get more households spending.”
Notes to editors:
- RPI inflation fell 0.5 points to 3.8% in November from 4.3% in October
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Violence Against Women and Girls strategy18/12/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities committee responds to the announcement of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG)
LGA responds to Local Government Public Health Grant18/12/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the publication of the Public Health Grant 2026-29 for local authorities
NHS Confederation responds to changes to urgent dental care18/12/2025 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to government announcement on changes to urgent dental care.
Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes acceptance of proposed resident doctor contract reform18/12/2025 09:25:00
Following a referendum vote, the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepted the proposed contract, negotiated in partnership.
CBI Wales reacts to introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 202417/12/2025 11:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday reacted to the introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024.
GSTP case studies 2019–202516/12/2025 16:05:00
Case studies of projects delivered through UK involvement in the European Space Agency's General Space Technology Programme (GSTP) from 2019–2025.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202516/12/2025 15:17:15
This report was issued in December 2025 and covers the time period 1 November 2025 to 30 November 2025 inclusive.
TUC Cymru calls for stronger commitment from all parties to Save Welsh Industry as it warns Reform policies could put 40,000 jobs at risk.16/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC Cymru yesterday (Monday) warned of the serious threat to Welsh industries like automotive, metals and plastic manufacturing posed by policies put forward by Conservatives and Reform.
Business groups provide update on Employment Rights Bill15/12/2025 16:05:00
Business organisations are clear that there remain concerns about many of the powers contained in the Employment Rights Bill.