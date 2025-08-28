TUC calls for “step change” in UK approach to AI as poll finds majority of public are concerned over jobs

TUC launches new “worker first” plan for AI that calls on government to put workers and unions at the heart of AI transformation

Strategy launched as new polling reveals half of public are concerned about impact of AI on their job

Majority of public think workers should have a voice in how AI is developed and deployed in workplaces – equally with business

TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell says AI can help build a better future and that “unmanaged disruption is not inevitable or acceptable”

The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) launched a new flagship “worker first” AI strategy that calls on the UK government to make a step change in its approach to AI to deliver for workers and protect jobs.

The union body says AI technologies can be harnessed to the benefit of all workers and help improve public services – and is calling for an urgent and active policy response, with workers front and centre.

New polling

The AI “worker first” strategy is launched as new TUC polling, conducted by Survation, reveals over half (51%) of the public are concerned about the impact of AI and new technologies on their job. Job losses or changes to terms and conditions were the most commonly cited concern.

The polling also shows that people are worried about the impact of AI on their job right across the political spectrum – with 52% of Labour voters, 49% of Conservative voters and 52% of Reform voters.

And it is a particular worry for young workers early in their career, rising to 62% of workers aged 25-34.

Voters across the board want workers to shape AI

Most workers want a say in how technology and AI is used at work and the wider economy – as opposed to leaving it to corporate and shareholder interests.