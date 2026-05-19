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TUC calls for Timms Review to deliver “genuine reform” of PIP - as disabled people twice as likely to be unemployed
The TUC is calling for “genuine reform” of the Personal Independence Payment scheme (PIP), as new analysis shows that disabled people are more than twice as likely to be unemployed compared to non-disabled people.
- New TUC analysis shows that the unemployment rate for disabled people is at its highest since before the pandemic.
- In its submission to the Timms Review into Personal Independence Payment (PIP), the union body says that the benefit is crucial for disabled people to get into and stay in work, but warns that in its current state is not working as intended.
- Disabled trade union members from across the UK are meeting in Bournemouth (19-20 May) for the TUC disabled workers conference.
The intervention comes as the TUC submits evidence to the Timms Review into PIP – the review says its aim is to support disabled people to achieve better health, higher living standards and greater independence, including through employment.
TUC analysis shows that the unemployment rate for disabled people is 8.8% - it’s highest since before the pandemic - compared to 4.3% for non-disabled people. The situation is even worse for young disabled workers – with an unemployment rate of 24.2%, compared to 12.2% for those who are not disabled.
The union body says that reforming PIP is an important part of the solution to boosting disabled people’s employment rates – alongside stronger rights at work and improving the access to work scheme – adding that it’s vital that disabled people who can and want to work receive the support they need to enter and stay in employment. Young disabled people in particular need tailored support to help them move into work, says the TUC.
All disabled people should be able to live in dignity, without living in fear that their lifeline will be taken away from them on a whim by inaccurate assessments.
Click here for the full press release
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