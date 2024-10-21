TUC calls on all MPs “be on the right side of history” and vote for workers’ rights bill

It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country – says TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak.

Speaking ahead of today’s (Monday) second reading of the Employment Rights Bill, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Everyone who works for a living deserves to earn a decent living – and to be treated with dignity and respect. “The Employment Rights Bill is an opportunity to make work pay for millions and to give working people vital rights and protections. “We urge MPs from all parties to support this bill and to be on the right side of history. It’s time to turn the page on the low-pay, low-rights and low-productivity economy of the last 14 years. “Driving up employment standards is good for workers and good for business. It will allow people more control and predictability over their working lives – and stop decent employers from being undercut by the bad. “The Conservatives voted against the introduction of the minimum wage in 1998 – one of the great policy successes of recent times. I hope today MPs across the political spectrum recognise that a vote for the Bill is a vote in the best interests of working people. “We have too many people in jobs that offer them little or no security. It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country.”

The TUC estimates that if the government’s Make Work Pay is delivered in full:

Over seven million workers will become eligible for sick pay from their first day of sickness – instead of having to wait until their fourth day of illness.

Over eight million workers will get day one protection from unfair dismissal.

One million workers on zero-hours contracts will get the right to a contract that reflects their normal hours based on a 12-week reference period.

Editors note’s

Polling published this month revealed that a clear majority of small, medium and large employers think the government’s plans will benefit their business.

Managers are positive about a wide range of the government’s proposals, including: