TUC calls on all MPs “be on the right side of history” and vote for workers’ rights bill
It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country – says TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak.
Speaking ahead of today’s (Monday) second reading of the Employment Rights Bill, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Everyone who works for a living deserves to earn a decent living – and to be treated with dignity and respect.
“The Employment Rights Bill is an opportunity to make work pay for millions and to give working people vital rights and protections.
“We urge MPs from all parties to support this bill and to be on the right side of history. It’s time to turn the page on the low-pay, low-rights and low-productivity economy of the last 14 years.
“Driving up employment standards is good for workers and good for business. It will allow people more control and predictability over their working lives – and stop decent employers from being undercut by the bad.
“The Conservatives voted against the introduction of the minimum wage in 1998 – one of the great policy successes of recent times. I hope today MPs across the political spectrum recognise that a vote for the Bill is a vote in the best interests of working people.
“We have too many people in jobs that offer them little or no security. It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country.”
The TUC estimates that if the government’s Make Work Pay is delivered in full:
- Over seven million workers will become eligible for sick pay from their first day of sickness – instead of having to wait until their fourth day of illness.
- Over eight million workers will get day one protection from unfair dismissal.
- One million workers on zero-hours contracts will get the right to a contract that reflects their normal hours based on a 12-week reference period.
Editors note’s
Polling published this month revealed that a clear majority of small, medium and large employers think the government’s plans will benefit their business.
Managers are positive about a wide range of the government’s proposals, including:
- Introducing day one rights: A significant majority of managers (66 per cent) think giving employees protection from unfair dismissal and parental leave on the first day of employment would have a positive impact on their business. By contrast only 10 per cent thought day one protection from unfair dismissal protection would impact negatively – and there were similarly low levels of negativity around parental leave (12 per cent).
- Access to sick pay: Managers overwhelmingly (66 per cent) think giving all workers access to sick pay from the first day of their illness will be good for their business with just 12 per cent opposed.
- Banning zero-hours contracts: By a margin of over six (64 per cent positive) to one (10 per cent negative) managers thought that a ban on zero-hours contracts would have a positive impact on their business.
- Raising the national minimum wage to a real ‘living wage’: Seven in 10 managers (70 per cent) believe that raising the national minimum wage to reflect living costs would have a positive impact on their business, compared to only 12 per cent who predict a negative impact.
- Making it easier for trade unions to achieve recognition: More than half of managers (56 per cent) think that making it easier for unions to achieve recognition and collectively bargain with employers would have a positive impact on their business, compared to just 12 per cent who thought the impact would be negative.
