TUC calls on government to “do the right thing” and grant special bank holiday if Lionesses win the World Cup

Spain has four more bank holidays than England

The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) called on the government “to do the right thing” and grant a special bank holiday if England’s women win the football World Cup.

The union body says people should be given at least an extra day off if the Lionesses are victorious against Spain.

Millions of households across the country are expected to watch the final that kicks off at 11am on Sunday.

But ministers said recently that no plans were in place for an extra day off if the Lionesses triumph.

Fewest bank holidays in Europe

The TUC highlighted how workers in England and Wales get just eight bank holidays a year, fewer than any EU country.

Fellow World Cup finalists Spain get the European average of 12 public holidays.

Meanwhile workers in France get three additional public holidays a year, while workers in Sweden get 13 days – equivalent to an extra week off. Slovakia, Slovenia and Finland top the table with 15 days each, enjoying nearly twice as many public holidays as their British counterparts.

The TUC believes that all UK workers should get 12 days of public holiday a year – an extra four days.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“We all hope our amazing Lionesses can get over the line on Sunday. “And if they do bring it home the government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday. “It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

On the need for more bank holidays, Paul Nowak added:

“UK workers get far fewer bank holidays than their Spanish counterparts and most other workers in Europe. That is not right. “The TUC has long called for more public holidays and it’s time to make this happen. “Come on England!”

