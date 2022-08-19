TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising, as real wages fall again

Commenting on the labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 4.1 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

“Everyone who works deserves financial security. “But with the Bank of England predicting the worst decline in real pay for 100 years, energy bills soaring and a recession on the horizon, millions of working families are worried they won’t be able to keep their heads above water this winter. “We need action from ministers now. They should cancel the increase to the energy price cap. And they must do far more to get pay rising – starting with boosting the minimum wage this autumn and giving public sector workers a decent pay rise.”

Zero-hours contracts

Commenting on the latest data on zero-hours contracts also published by the ONS, which show more than one million people are employed on these terms, Frances added:

“The government promised a high skill, high wage economy. “But too many workers are stuck on insecure contracts that give them and their families no security. “As the cost of living crisis escalates, the case for banning hated zero-hours contracts is stronger than ever.”

