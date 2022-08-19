WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising, as real wages fall again
Commenting on the labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 4.1 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:
“Everyone who works deserves financial security.
“But with the Bank of England predicting the worst decline in real pay for 100 years, energy bills soaring and a recession on the horizon, millions of working families are worried they won’t be able to keep their heads above water this winter.
“We need action from ministers now. They should cancel the increase to the energy price cap. And they must do far more to get pay rising – starting with boosting the minimum wage this autumn and giving public sector workers a decent pay rise.”
Zero-hours contracts
Commenting on the latest data on zero-hours contracts also published by the ONS, which show more than one million people are employed on these terms, Frances added:
“The government promised a high skill, high wage economy.
“But too many workers are stuck on insecure contracts that give them and their families no security.
“As the cost of living crisis escalates, the case for banning hated zero-hours contracts is stronger than ever.”
Editors Note’s
- The ONS figures are available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/august2022
- Congress 2022 will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 11 September to Wednesday 14 September. Free media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials and completing an online form. Applications must be completed no later than 12noon on Tuesday 23 August. Any applications received after this date will be processed when possible and may be subject to delay. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Fix cost of living emergency instead of attacking pay bargaining rights – TUC tells minsters18/08/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on government proposals announced in a newspaper article to restrict working people’s pay bargaining rights.
CBI responds to A-level and T-level results day18/08/2022 11:05:00
CBI has responded to A-level and T-level results day.
Citizens Advice - October price cap rise will leave 13 million in the red17/08/2022 15:20:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice shows 1 in 4 (24%) people in the UK simply won’t be able to afford to pay their energy bills in October based on current forecasts. This is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise.
NHS Confederation - High levels of need for mental health care shows critical for government to seize opportunity of ten-year plan17/08/2022 14:20:00
Sean Duggan responds to new figures that show 1.2 million waiting for community mental health care.
CBI - Our response to the latest inflation figures17/08/2022 13:20:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responded to the latest inflation figures
Cancel catastrophic energy bill increase to protect families and ease inflation, says TUC17/08/2022 12:20:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation now in double digits at 10.1% in July
Millions more children to benefit from malaria vaccine as UNICEF secures supply17/08/2022 11:20:00
UNICEF has awarded a contract for the first ever supply of a malaria vaccine to GSK with a value of up to USD 170 million.
CBI - Response to labour market statistics17/08/2022 10:20:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director of Employment responds to the latest labour market statistics