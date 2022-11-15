Tuesday 15 Nov 2022 @ 12:15
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising in Autumn Statement

Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“Working people deserve financial security. But instead, families are having to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table. 

“Things will only get worse this winter with bills soaring, the country on the brink of a recession and the threat of one million lost jobs. 

“On Thursday the Chancellor must act to boost the economy and to protect workers. 

“He must do far more to strengthen pay – starting with boosting the minimum wage and giving our dedicated public sector workers a pay rise to match the cost of living.” 

Zero-hours contracts 

Commenting on the latest data on zero-hours contracts also published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show more than one million people are employed on these terms, Frances added:   

“While the cost-of-living crisis escalates, more than a million workers are stuck on insecure contracts that make it impossible for them to budget or to plan childcare. 

“The case for stronger workplace protections and rights is more important than ever. Ministers must ban zero-hours contracts now.” 

Editors note

 

Original article link: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-calls-ministers-get-pay-rising-autumn-statement

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

Boosting workforce health can help the UK achieve economic growth ambitions, says CBI

15/11/2022 16:05:00

A new index which benchmarks businesses’ health provision is launched today by the CBI to help tackle the record long-term sickness absence levels restricting the UK’s productivity and undermining economic growth ambitions.

Chancellor's growth plan must show political sacrifice to prevent business hibernation - CBI chief

14/11/2022 16:05:00

On the week of the Autumn Statement, the CBI Director-General, Tony Danker, says that business agrees that the Chancellor will have to make tough fiscal choices on spending and tax to achieve market stability and control inflation.

UK Space Agency: Government ministers visit spaceport ahead of first UK launch

14/11/2022 12:15:00

Government ministers recently (8th November 2022) visited Spaceport Cornwall ahead of the first satellite launch from UK soil later this month.

Shetland enters new frontier as UK space industry leader

14/11/2022 11:30:00

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont visits new Saxa Vord Space Port.

NHS Confederation responds to agency staff being used in the NHS

14/11/2022 10:25:00

Matthew Taylor responds to agency staff being used to fill the short-staffed gaps in the NHS.

LGA responds to RAC report into state of local road surfaces

14/11/2022 09:25:00

Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association commented on a report by the RAC that suggested that around 60 per cent of people had seen a deterioration in their local road surfaces

Audit Wales - Poverty in Wales data tool published today

11/11/2022 16:15:00

This tool has been produced to help understand the challenges of poverty.

TUC boss calls on West Midlands Mayor to step into Metro tram dispute

11/11/2022 15:15:00

The TUC have today called on West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, to use his convening power to help find a resolution to the West Midlands Metro dispute.

LGA responds to Which? survey on slow take-up of broadband social tariffs

11/11/2022 14:20:00

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to a Which? survey showing that households eligible for broadband social tariffs are not taking up the offer over concerns the speed offered will be too slow 

LGA responds to NAO report on support for vulnerable adolescents

11/11/2022 13:20:00

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the National Audit Office on support for vulnerable adolescents 

Calling all UK Government Regulators! The Government Regulatory Technology Survey 2022 is now open.