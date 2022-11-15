WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising in Autumn Statement
Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“Working people deserve financial security. But instead, families are having to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table.
“Things will only get worse this winter with bills soaring, the country on the brink of a recession and the threat of one million lost jobs.
“On Thursday the Chancellor must act to boost the economy and to protect workers.
“He must do far more to strengthen pay – starting with boosting the minimum wage and giving our dedicated public sector workers a pay rise to match the cost of living.”
Zero-hours contracts
Commenting on the latest data on zero-hours contracts also published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show more than one million people are employed on these terms, Frances added:
“While the cost-of-living crisis escalates, more than a million workers are stuck on insecure contracts that make it impossible for them to budget or to plan childcare.
“The case for stronger workplace protections and rights is more important than ever. Ministers must ban zero-hours contracts now.”
Editors note
- Labour market figures: The ONS figures are available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/november2022
