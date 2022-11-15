TUC calls on ministers to get pay rising in Autumn Statement

Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“Working people deserve financial security. But instead, families are having to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table.

“Things will only get worse this winter with bills soaring, the country on the brink of a recession and the threat of one million lost jobs.

“On Thursday the Chancellor must act to boost the economy and to protect workers.

“He must do far more to strengthen pay – starting with boosting the minimum wage and giving our dedicated public sector workers a pay rise to match the cost of living.”