TUC calls on ministers to recognise Long Covid as a disability

Responding to new figures published on Long Covid by the Office for National Statistics, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“Two million people in the UK are now estimated to have Long Covid, with those workers in health and social care and education most likely to be affected.

“Long Covid is affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.4 million – and 807,000 first contracted Covid-19 at least 12 months ago.

“Many people with Long Covid are classed as disabled under the Equality Act. So, legally their bosses must introduce reasonable adjustments to support them and make sure they don’t face discrimination.

“But not everyone has these vital protections. Ministers must urgently recognise Long Covid as a disability to make sure that all working people with the condition are formally protected by employment law.

“With millions of people now experiencing Long Covid, we can’t afford to just wait and see what happens. The government must introduce these legal protections now.

“That’s the least we owe to the key workers who kept our country going through the pandemic and now have Long Covid as a result.”