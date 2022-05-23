WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC comment on minimum service levels during strike action
Commenting on the reports that ministers may draw up laws requiring minimum numbers of staff to work during a strike, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“Ministers have spectacularly failed to deal with the cost of living crisis. Now they are trying to distract from their failure by picking a fight with unions.
“The right to strike is crucial in a free society.
“Threatening the right to strike tilts the balance in the workplace too far towards the employers. And it means workers can’t stand up for decent services and safety at work – or defend their jobs or pay.
“We will fight these unfair and unworkable proposals to undermine unions and undermine the right to strike. And we will win.”
And responding to government proposals to undermine the role of teaching unions in representing members, Frances O’Grady said:
“Currently teachers are supported by volunteer union reps who are themselves teachers, or in more serious cases by specialist union officers.
“Bringing cowboy firms and no win no fee lawyers into individual disputes in schools will increase costs and take up more headteacher time.
“Ministers should drop these proposals and concentrate on helping pupils and schools recover from the pandemic.”
