TUC Comms Awards winners 2023 announced
This year marked the 46th TUC Trade Union Comms awards.
An opportunity to celebrate the spectacular work of our best communication teams across the movement, we had 65 entrees across six categories, from 21 affiliate unions.
Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"It has been some year for trade union comms. Unions have been campaigning and winning for members on a scale we haven’t seen for years. Your roles as union communicators have been crucial to it all.
“Your work has inspired and empowered members, won over the public and held politicians to account. The creativity, commitment and skill evident in this year’s entries is something to be proud of. Many thanks to all those who have taken the time and trouble to enter.
“A big thank you too to our judges for the excellent job they have done in assessing the entries. They have brought a great breadth of experience to the process.
“Finally, thanks to College Hill Press for sponsoring the printing of this booklet, and to Thompsons Solicitors for contributing to the booklet and helping us with the costs of the awards celebrations."
