TUC Comms Awards winners 2025 announced
This year marked the 48th TUC Trade Union Comms awards.
UNICEF - Malnutrition persists as winter sets in, threatening children’s lives and wellbeing in Gaza03/12/2025 14:25:00
High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in the Gaza Strip, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on Community Mental Health Services03/12/2025 13:25:00
Rebecca Gray welcomes the progress made in the sector.
NHS Confederation responds to analysis of A&E waiting times data by the Liberal Democrats03/12/2025 12:25:00
Rory Deighton said data is extremely worrying, particularly during another very challenging winter for the NHS.
Pre-Budget uncertainty holds back private sector activity further - CBI Growth Indicator03/12/2025 09:25:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -27%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.
CBI Wales responds to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit02/12/2025 16:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday responded to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit.
Service sector conditions deteriorate in the quarter to November - CBI Service Sector Survey02/12/2025 12:15:00
Business sentiment and activity dropped further across the services sector in the quarter to November, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
Joint statement: Employment Rights Amendment Welcomed01/12/2025 16:05:00
the six business groups involved in tripartite discussions recently (27 November 2025) reacted to the news that the Government has agreed to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill.
UK Space Agency: HydroGNSS: UK leads ESA’s first ‘Scout’ climate mission into orbit01/12/2025 15:15:15
The UK has taken a major step forward in space-based climate science with the successful launch of HydroGNSS, a new pair of satellites that will monitor the planet’s water cycle from space.
TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill01/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (27 November 2025) commented on the update by the Government that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period