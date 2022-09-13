WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Congress rescheduled for 18-20 October 2022
The TUC’s annual Congress has been rescheduled for 18-20 October 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The three-day event will take place at the Brighton Centre.
Further operational details will be published in due course.
Media accreditation
All media personnel attending Congress will need credentials to enter the Brighton Centre.
More information on media credential applications is here:
https://www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials
A direct link to the online application form is here
https://www.eventdata.co.uk/Forms/Form.aspx?FormRef=TUC92Delegate&PageNo=20
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
