TUC Congress rescheduled for 18-20 October 2022

The TUC’s annual Congress has been rescheduled for 18-20 October 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The three-day event will take place at the Brighton Centre.

Further operational details will be published in due course.

Media accreditation

All media personnel attending Congress will need credentials to enter the Brighton Centre.

More information on media credential applications is here:

https://www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials

A direct link to the online application form is here

https://www.eventdata.co.uk/Forms/Form.aspx?FormRef=TUC92Delegate&PageNo=20