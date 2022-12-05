WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - Cost of Christmas dinner has risen three times faster than wages this year
The cost of Christmas dinner items has risen three times faster than wages this year, according to new analysis published by the TUC today (Monday).
- Cost of items needed for a Christmas dinner has risen three times faster than wages in 2022
- If wages had gone up by as much as the cost of a turkey a worker on the average wage would have £76 a week extra in their pay packet
- Rising energy costs mean cooking the Christmas meal is set to be much more expensive
- TUC says ministers must urgently get pay rising to protect families from misery of recession
The analysis shows the cost of traditional Christmas dinner items such as turkey, pigs in blankets, carrots and roast potatoes has risen by on average 18 per cent over the past year, even faster than the consumer price index at 11.1 per cent, while wages have risen by just 5.7 per cent.
The cost of cranberry sauce and bread sauce have risen by 33 per cent - six times faster than wages.
If wages had gone up as much as the cost of a turkey this Christmas, the average worker would have an extra £76 a week in their pay packet.
The union body warns families are facing a difficult festive period as the cost of cooking a Christmas dinner will be considerably more expensive this year – with electric and gas prices rising by 66 per cent and 129 per cent respectively, according to latest inflation data.
Today the TUC is calling on government to act urgently on the cost of living to protect workers from the misery of recession.
The union body says ministers must:
- Give fully funded, cost-of-living proofed pay rises for public sector workers.
- Raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible.
- Get pay rising across the economy by strengthening collective bargaining rights and increasing trade union access to workplaces.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Christmas should be a time for celebration. Everyone should be able to enjoy turkey and all the trimmings while they relax with their family. But soaring food and energy prices mean many families will struggle to afford the festivities. And the fact is many workers are dreading the new year.
“Ministers can no longer ignore the crisis facing working families. The government needs to shield families from the misery of the coming recession.
“That means raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible. It means a proper pay rise for our dedicated public sector workers. And it means getting wages rising across the economy for everyone.”
Editors note
Christmas food vs wages data
|
Christmas items
|
Price rise in 2022 by (%)
|
Times faster than wages
|
01.1.2.2 Pork (for pigs in blankets)
|
18.2
|
3
|
01.1.2.4 Poultry (for turkey)
|
19.7
|
3
|
01.1.7.1 Fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers
|
11.9
|
2
|
01.1.7.4 Potatoes
|
19.9
|
3
|
01.1.9.1/2 Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs (for cranberry and bread sauce)
|
33.2
|
6
|
04.5.1 Electricity
|
65.7
|
12
|
04.5.2 Gas
|
128.9
|
23
|
01.1 Food
|
16.5
|
3
|
Wages
|
Sep nominal wage growth
|
5.7
|
Priv
|
6.6
|
Pub sector
|
2.2
Food inflation data from latest ONS inflation figures:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/bulletins/consumerpriceinflation/october2022
Wages data taken from latest labour market figures Q3 2022: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/averageweeklyearningsingreatbritain/november2022
Wages vs Christmas turkey analysis based on:
- Sep 2021 (three-month average): 544
- Sep 2022 (three-month average): 575
- Change: 5.7%
- If wages instead had risen by 19.7%, Sep 2022 would be 651/ £76 a week
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD responds to new government plans to make flexible working a day one right for employees05/12/2022 14:20:00
The CIPD reacts to news that millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment
No new year cheer for UK economy with productivity and business investment weakening – CBI Economic Forecast05/12/2022 13:20:00
After a turbulent year both politically and economically, the CBI’s outlook for the economy strikes a somber tone as we go into 2023. The Prime Minister and Chancellor have stabilized financial markets but must act to boost long-term growth according to the latest CBI economic forecast
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail’s 2021/22 delivery performance05/12/2022 11:20:00
Matthew Upton, Director of Policy of Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail’s 2021/22 delivery performance
NHS Confederation - Negotiations between the government and unions need to commence without delay05/12/2022 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to confirmation from the Royal College of Nursing on what NHS services will be exempt from strike action later this month.
NHS Confederation - NHS mental health services are under unsustainable pressure health service leaders warn02/12/2022 16:25:00
The key elements of a new vision for mental health are laid out in a new report from the NHS Confederation and Centre for Mental Health.
Business optisism fell in the quarter to November as profitability declines further – CBI Service Sector Survey02/12/2022 12:15:00
Last quarter, business optimism continued to deteriorate for the third consecutive quarter across the service sector as a whole, the decline was particularly sharp in business and professional services where sentiment fell at the fastest pace since May 2020.
Citizens Advice - Half a billion pounds spent on subscriptions that rolled over without people realising during the cost-of-living crisis01/12/2022 12:10:00
Four in five (80%) people in the UK in support of the banning of auto-renewals
Citizens Advise - "Network profits will still be too high" - Citizens Advice responds to final decisions for RIIO-ED230/11/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s final decisions for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA: Stamping out abuse of councillors30/11/2022 14:25:00
New toolkit aimed at putting an end to the increasing intimidation reported by a number of councillors as they attempt to go about their daily business supporting local residents.