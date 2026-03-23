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TUC - Covid report shines a light on “devastating” impact of cuts during pandemic
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the Covid Inquiry’s Module 3 report published last Thursday, which finds the NHS only coped with the pandemic thanks to the “superhuman” efforts of healthcare workers and their colleagues
“For years healthcare staff were warning the NHS was in a state of crisis due to chronic underfunding.
“When the pandemic hit their worst fears became reality, and the whole workforce was put at risk, without even basic PPE to keep them safe.
“But despite this they kept going to work when the rest of us were told to stay at home.
“All of those workers gave their everything, and some of them paid the ultimate price.
“We owe it to those who died – and to those workers who put their lives at risk – to make sure we are prepared for future pandemics.
“Covid showed us strong public services – and a properly supported workforce – are vital for the nation’s health and resilience.”
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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