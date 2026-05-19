TUC Cymru calls for new Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service and remove profit from Social Care

Ahead of their biennial Congress, which is set to take place in Llandudno between 19 and 21 May, TUC Cymru has called on the newly elected Welsh Government to establish a new National Care Service which removes private profit from the system.

TUC Cymru Congress is taking place this week in Llandudno with unions meeting to set their priorities for the next two years.

Among these priorities are calls for the new Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service.

Congress will debate a motion calling for the removal of private profit from the social care system in Wales.

The union body, which represents nearly 380,000 workers in Wales, is campaigning for care services in Wales to be publicly delivered, publicly funded, and publicly accountable.

During Congress, delegates will debate a motion calling for social care provision to be brought into public ownership with no third sector involvement or private sector outsourcing, as part of a national, integrated health and social care service, free at the point of use.

In a nation-wide survey from late 2025, TUC Cymru found clear public demand for government to address problems in social care as a priority.

In terms of priorities for a National Care Service, the survey showed strong support for:

Consistent care service across Wales (80%)

Providing care that is free at the point of need (75%)

Improving pay, conditions, and career opportunities for care workers (79%)

Ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit (79%).

Mark Turner, Unison Cymru said:

“Care workers across Wales continue to be stretched to breaking point as they work to support older and disabled people in need of care, and the sector is under constant financial strain. “Our call on this new Plaid-led government is for them to seize the moment and work to build a National Care Service and remove profit making from social care. “Our services shouldn’t be lining the pockets of the already super rich, they should be delivering for the people in our communities in need of good quality social care. Investment forms and hedge funds have no interest in care, only profits and vulnerable people in Wales, like children, should not be viewed as commodities. “Care workers should be properly rewarded for the work they do, and the public deserve access to a fair and reliable care system.”

Amber Courtney, TUC Cymru Policy Officer said:

“Care services in Wales have been systematically exploited for profit for too long. It must stop. “Care service users deserve better than being used as money making assets. And care workers deserve more than the poor pay, terms and conditions they’ve been forced to accept for years. “People across Wales want change and the public support for taking the profit out of social care is clear. “This new Welsh Government has an opportunity to make meaningful change for those who depend on care, for the workers who provide it, and for families across the country. They must act now and seize this moment.”

The petition is available here: Profit has no place in social care | Megaphone UK

Editors note’s

Event: TUC Cymru Congress will take place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno between 19 and 21 May. Press are able to attend with prior notice.

Spokesperson: Available upon request.

About TUC Cymru: TUC Cymru is the voice of Wales at work.

We’re creating a Wales where everyone has a voice through their union and an income they can build a life on. We believe that every worker has the right to be safe, valued and respected.

When workers act collectively, we have the power to create positive change in society. We bring workers together through 48 unions to fight for better jobs and a more equal and prosperous country.

Contacts:

Matt Hexter

mhexter@tuc.org.uk

07528170583