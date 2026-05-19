WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC Cymru calls for new Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service and remove profit from Social Care
Ahead of their biennial Congress, which is set to take place in Llandudno between 19 and 21 May, TUC Cymru has called on the newly elected Welsh Government to establish a new National Care Service which removes private profit from the system.
- TUC Cymru Congress is taking place this week in Llandudno with unions meeting to set their priorities for the next two years.
- Among these priorities are calls for the new Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service.
- Congress will debate a motion calling for the removal of private profit from the social care system in Wales.
The union body, which represents nearly 380,000 workers in Wales, is campaigning for care services in Wales to be publicly delivered, publicly funded, and publicly accountable.
During Congress, delegates will debate a motion calling for social care provision to be brought into public ownership with no third sector involvement or private sector outsourcing, as part of a national, integrated health and social care service, free at the point of use.
In a nation-wide survey from late 2025, TUC Cymru found clear public demand for government to address problems in social care as a priority.
In terms of priorities for a National Care Service, the survey showed strong support for:
- Consistent care service across Wales (80%)
- Providing care that is free at the point of need (75%)
- Improving pay, conditions, and career opportunities for care workers (79%)
- Ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit (79%).
Mark Turner, Unison Cymru said:
“Care workers across Wales continue to be stretched to breaking point as they work to support older and disabled people in need of care, and the sector is under constant financial strain.
“Our call on this new Plaid-led government is for them to seize the moment and work to build a National Care Service and remove profit making from social care.
“Our services shouldn’t be lining the pockets of the already super rich, they should be delivering for the people in our communities in need of good quality social care. Investment forms and hedge funds have no interest in care, only profits and vulnerable people in Wales, like children, should not be viewed as commodities.
“Care workers should be properly rewarded for the work they do, and the public deserve access to a fair and reliable care system.”
Amber Courtney, TUC Cymru Policy Officer said:
“Care services in Wales have been systematically exploited for profit for too long. It must stop.
“Care service users deserve better than being used as money making assets. And care workers deserve more than the poor pay, terms and conditions they’ve been forced to accept for years.
“People across Wales want change and the public support for taking the profit out of social care is clear.
“This new Welsh Government has an opportunity to make meaningful change for those who depend on care, for the workers who provide it, and for families across the country. They must act now and seize this moment.”
The petition is available here: Profit has no place in social care | Megaphone UK
Event: TUC Cymru Congress will take place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno between 19 and 21 May. Press are able to attend with prior notice.
Spokesperson: Available upon request.
About TUC Cymru: TUC Cymru is the voice of Wales at work.
We’re creating a Wales where everyone has a voice through their union and an income they can build a life on. We believe that every worker has the right to be safe, valued and respected.
When workers act collectively, we have the power to create positive change in society. We bring workers together through 48 unions to fight for better jobs and a more equal and prosperous country.
Contacts:
Matt Hexter
mhexter@tuc.org.uk
07528170583
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC calls for Timms Review to deliver “genuine reform” of PIP - as disabled people twice as likely to be unemployed19/05/2026 12:05:00
The TUC is calling for “genuine reform” of the Personal Independence Payment scheme (PIP), as new analysis shows that disabled people are more than twice as likely to be unemployed compared to non-disabled people.
UK Space Agency: wUK plays leading role as landmark mission launches to unlock secrets of Earth’s magnetic shield19/05/2026 11:05:00
UK scientists and companies are at the heart of a pioneering mission, launched into orbit today, that will transform our understanding of how Earth is protected from the Sun.
CBI CEO urges the UK to unlock a new era of public-private partnerships19/05/2026 11:05:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is calling for a bold, modern approach to public-private partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate infrastructure delivery and spark growth across the UK.
The NHS Alliance welcomes cross-government mental health strategy18/05/2026 11:05:00
Rebecca Gray says it is a great opportunity to consider all aspects of mental health.
New national Mental Health strategy - LGA response18/05/2026 10:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the Government announcement of a new Mental Health strategy for England
Citizens Advice responds to British Gas prepayment meter installation investigation18/05/2026 09:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the conclusion of Ofgem’s prepayment meter installation investigation of British Gas
CBI signs open letter: Business against antisemitism15/05/2026 14:20:00
In a joint initiative coordinated by the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), business leaders from across the UK have come together to sign a collective open letter condemning antisemitism and committing to meaningful action.
The NHS Alliance - Welcome progress, increased activity, but more demand for care15/05/2026 10:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures.
CBI responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)15/05/2026 09:15:00
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)